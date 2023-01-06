Adidas Trae Young 2 "Stratosphere" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Trae Young, the explosive basketball shooter for the Atlanta Hawks, is preparing for 2023 by unveiling a new hue of his Adidas Trae Young 2, the second signature shoe by the three stripes label. The "Stratosphere" colorway of the sneakers has been made available by the NBA point guard, befitting a shooter of incredible range.

The Adidas Trae Young 2 “Stratosphere” shoes are getting ready to make their debut on January 27, 2023. Young diehards can easily avail these brilliantly executed sneakers for a price tag of $140 for each pair. Moreover, these pairs will be offered by Adidas' online stores as well as by a couple of its associated retail sellers.

Adidas Trae Young 2 shoes will arrive in Pulse Lilac and Shadow Navy tones all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 Stratosphere shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who didn't know, Trae Young and Adidas had agreed to a long-term contract in 2018. The annual value of this significant endorsement deal was $1.8 million. The two initially worked together designing some of the most recognizable silhouettes from the footwear brand, particularly the Forum shoes.

In May 2021, the basketball player made a court appearance in his first Adidas signature shoe, much to the pleasure of his supporters. Afterward, the sneaker community embraced several brand-new hues of the Adidas Trae Young 1 sneaker model.

In the second half of 2022, the player introduced his second signature shoe. Since its inception, the sneaker has already seen “Black/White” and “Team Solar Green” colorways. Moreover, for the latest addition in 2023, the kicks will be offered in “Purple Lilac” color palette.

Highlighting the dynamic playing style and Young's signature shoes, Adidas states:

“Trae Young’s playing style is unconventional, fearless and dramatic. Naturally, his signature shoes are too. They’re designed for players who move at top speed, with the support to handle quick stops and tempo changes.”

The German athletic wear label further explains the player’s shoe construction, saying:

“The magic of these shoes is in their hybrid cushioning and adaptive, semi-laceless upper. Underfoot, two types of cushioning — responsive BOOST and featherlight Lightstrike — combine for a lightweight, energetic ride. Up top, an adaptive knit upper hugs the foot and adapts to quick changes.”

The brand new iteration is clothed in a Pulse Lilac/Shadow Navy/Impact Orange color scheme. The complete uppers are immersed in Pulse Lilac tones that are topped with diverse accents of contrasting Shadow Navy and Impact Orange hues. This striking color combination is directly comparable to the brand and player’s enthusiasm for dynamic designs.

Here's a detailed view of the heels and toe areas of the Adidas Trae Young 2 shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Navy is used sparingly across the top, lending a more subdued touch to the adilette-inspired forefoot stripes, lace sets, pull tabs, and sectioned elements next to the lacing system.

The heel cup also showcases stitching to enhance the look. Rich suede is used to create the forefoot panels that are a vibrant red-orange color. The heel tabs, as well as lace tips, are also embossed and color-matched. Rounding out the sneakers is the sole unit, which is finished off with a bright cream and navy color scheme.

Stay tuned to Adidas’ official web page for the upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 “Stratosphere” colorway. One can also sign up on the official e-commerce website for instant updates as soon as the shoe arrives.

