Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the Atlanta Hawks' point guard and pro basketball player Trae Young to launch a new makeover of his second signature silhouette, dubbed the Trae Young 2 "Super Villain." The shoes come clad in a Core Black and White makeover.

Following the success of its first signature boot, the Three Stripes label debuted a second silhouette, drawing inspiration for the sequel from the beloved Adilettes slides. The second signature boot debuted on November 1, 2022, and has been given multiple makeovers ever since.

The latest "SuperVillain" colorway is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on December 23, 2022.

More about the upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 "Super Villian" basketball shoes come clad in core black and core white color scheme

The upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 "Super Villain" basketball shoes come clad in core black and core white color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear behemoth signed a long-term contract with the Atlanta Hawks' star in 2018. This large endorsement agreement was signed for $1.8 million per year. Initially, the dynamic duo collaborated on a few of the most notable Forum makeovers.

Trae Young debuted his first signature shoe alongside the Three Stripes label on court in May 2021, and has since delighted his fans with multiple makeovers. The Atlanta Hawks' point guard recently marked his 24th birthday, and as part of his celebrations, the player unveiled his signature shoe, the Trae Young 2.

As a follow-up to the original signature shoe, the Trae Young 2 offers many more performance enhancements and technological advancements. This time around, the dynamic duo has combined a few key features of the Trae Young 1 with new elements. A combination of Boost and Lightstrike padding marks the most prominent feature. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"One of the coldest on the hardwood, Trae Young is absolutely fearless. He'll take any shot at any time, and when it's all on the line, look out, because Trae is about to steal the show."

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater The “Black/White” adidas Trae Young 2 Leans Into His Villainous Persona The “Black/White” adidas Trae Young 2 Leans Into His Villainous Persona https://t.co/nVsAUz9AJJ

The site further defines the features of the silhouette,

"The newest signature shoes from adidas Basketball and Trae Young are all about agility and speed, the two elements that make Trae so dynamic. BOOST and Lightstrike work in tandem with an adaptive SCK360, semi-laceless upper to deliver enhanced comfort and game-changing support."

The upper of the shoes opts for a new knit construct, SCK360, instead of the traditional mesh upper to help a better lockdown of the foot for speed without sacrificing any comfort. Ice Trae has embodied the moniker of "Super Villain" in the NBA scenes and is using his persona to design the silhouette.

The lateral three stripes branding upon the forefoot appear clad in a crisp white hue, matching the mesh vamp and toe boxes. The rest of the upper is clad in a jet-black hue.

The look is further enhanced with the suede overlays, pull tabs, and gold-hued heels. The panel above features a wavy texture, and the sole unit opts for BOOST cushioning and a ridged outsole. The shoes are made out of 50% recycled content.

The shoe is slated to be released on the official Adidas website and at select retailers on December 23, 2022, at a retail price of $140.

Poll : 0 votes