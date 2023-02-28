Nike SB x Doyenne apparel collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

Nike is collaborating with skate and fashion label Doyenne to launch a footwear and apparel collection. The duo will be launching unisex apparel pieces alongside a single makeover upon the SB Blazer Low sneaker model.

Doyenne Skateboards is a women-led skateboarding label, which stands against gender inequality and focuses on inclusivity. The apparel collection and the SB Blazer Low sneaker model will be launched in select skate shops on March 3, 2023.

A wider global release will be followed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 8, 2023.

Nike SB x Doyenne Skateboards apparel collection will be released alongside an SB Blazer Low makeover

The upcoming Nike SB x Doyenne Skateboards apparel collection, which will be released alongside an SB Blazer Low makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has been focusing its energy on multiple collaborations, especially to raise awareness about sensitive issues. Nike SB division already has multiple collaborative projects with the likes of "Why So Sad?," "Born x Raised," "Pawnshop," "Jarritos," and more, with some expected to hit the shelves this year.

Now, the latest to join the collaborative catalog of the swoosh's skateboarding sub-label is Doyenne Skateboards. Before introducing the collection, Nike introduced Doyenne as:

"Founded in 2017, Glasgow, Scotland-based brand Doyenne began with a trailblazing mission to create ungendered, inclusive gear with a sustainable mindset. Through fostering safe spaces to making zines, ephemera, and clothing, Doyenne’s mission has become a multi-disciplined beacon of inclusivity and change."

The collection will feature one makeover of the SB Blazer Low and an apparel collection. Focusing upon the apparel collection, it will feature multiple items, including shackets (an acronym for shirt-inspired jacket), pullover hoodies, tees, pants, and more. The official SNKRS site introduces the apparel collection:

"Non-traditional" skateboarders have always existed. We all have multitudes inside us that make fitting into any specific box impossible. Why not embrace it? The messy, the tender, the falling down and tearing apart. Nike SB and Doyenne come together to make an inclusive collection that says, hey, there is a space for you within the skateboarding community."

The collection includes pieces -

1) Skate Jacket, which will be released in two colorways at a retail price of $155.

2) T-Shirt, which will be released in two colorways at a retail price of $55.

3) Skate Pants, which will be released in two colorways at a retail price of $135.

4) Fleece Pullover Hoodie, which will be released in two colorways at a retail price of $118.

The featured piece in the collection is the chore-jacket-inspired skate jacket, which is reversible. One side of the jacket is plain and classic in beige, while the other is much more vibrant with the hues of lavender, cream, and orange patterns. A second colorway of the jacket has also been revealed.

Matching pants for the jacket also accompany the jackets in same hues and reversible features. The pullover hoodies are for the winter season with fleece details and feature co-branded details across the chest.

Lastly, the tees come clad in abstract patterns on the back and chest. One can avail the collection online via SNKRS, starting March 8, 2023.

