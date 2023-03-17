"Overpriced Goods": Latest Adidas x Gucci 2023 collection leaves internet frustrated

Gucci and Adidas recently released the first look of their 2023 collaboration. While the latter is a hit amongst sneakerheads, the former is ever golden for fashionistas. However, their collaboration seems to have dissatisfied the fans, especially with their price tags.

Nice Kicks took to Instagram to post about the collaboration, and netizens flooded the comments section with negative remarks about the high price of the merchandise..

Fan's comment (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

The price for a Gazelle sneaker starts from $850, the women's loafer will be retailing for $1,100, and the price goes only up for other goods included in the collection. For instance, the price of a Jacquard top is $1,200, and the shorts to pair it with start from $1,900.

Fans' reaction to the Adidas x Gucci 2023 collection

The 2023 collaboration between the two brands features a wide range of products, starting with silhouettes, handbags, caps. However, fans are not quite happy about it.

The main reason behind this dissatisfaction is the high price of the products. Sneakerheads are saying they would rather buy simple Gucci silhouettes than buy these overly expensive sneakers from the collaboration.

Sneakerheads also think it is better to buy shoes from the sneaker brands rather than buying them from Gucci because of their high price. People think it's better to buy them rather than spending on a luxury goods brand for quality silhouettes.

Along with the Gazelle and ZX8000, Adidas x Gucci 2023 collection will also feature platform sandals, GG pumps, loafers, and much more

Gucci's collaborations with sneaker brands often feature bold design elements that blend the unique aesthetics of both brands. These limited-edition releases are highly sought-after by sneaker enthusiasts and fashion collectors alike.

Neither adidas nor Gucci have confirmed the rumors of their second collaboration but imagery of their follow-up collection is already floating around online, and it looks pretty convincing.⁠

In 2023, Gucci and the giant sneaker brand Adidas decided to do a special collaboration. They released their first look at the collection today with no official announcement of the release date. However, the price range of the collection of goods is available on the official website of Gucci.

As for the collaboration, Gucci said:

"adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand. The collection expands on the sartorial streetwear creations with a spectrum of sport-inspired pieces in which the heritage of both brands is encoded in a trio of lines."

In the 2023 collection, not only sneakers, but a wide range of products will be included, such as platform sandals, GG pumps, women's loafers, Ophidia shoulder bags, bucket hats, and baseball hats, among many others.

Alessandro Michele, formerly the creative director of Gucci, gave the German sportswear company an immaculate sense of luxury with his work on Adidas classics. The designer has put all his creative imagination into this exclusive collection. Now, it is just a matter of waiting until the two brands officially announce the release date.

