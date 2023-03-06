Adidas NMD S1 FS sneakers: Everything we know so far

NMD S1 sneakers are part of the Adidas NMD line, which stands for "Nomad," and feature a fusion of classic design elements and modern technologies. The NMD S1 sneakers have a sleek and streamlined design, with a mesh upper and synthetic overlays for added support and durability.

The sneakers also feature Adidas' signature Boost technology in the midsole, which provides responsive cushioning and comfort for all-day wear. NMD S1 FS is coming to the market soon with a structure quite similar to NMD S1.

The new NMD S1 FS from the sneaker brand has not yet been officially released, but it has been made available by some retailers like Level Shoes for $338. As per the leaks from sneaker outlets, it can be expected that the new pairs will be released soon in the coming months by the brand.

Adidas three stripes’ NMD S1 FS

With a structure quite similar to NMD S1, the NMD S1 FS has a new top that is made out of the Fusion Skin material found in the COPA series and is supported by the sole unit. To improve upon the traditional leather treatment of the COPA, it is constructed to have a smooth and impermeable exterior.

The all-black top features a sock-like collar as a further homage to the soccer shoe's design. A black upper with blue and red TPU plugs at the midsole for a nod to the shoe's ancestors' color schemes.

Level Shoes described the model on its official website as,

"Arriving with all the comfort and breathability of the NMD line, this S1 FS style from adidas features the signature sock-like knit upper along with a new, disruptive outsole. A lace-up closure, textile lining, FUSIONSKIN wavy overlay and plush BOOST cushioning complete this fresh pair."

kiksnass @kiksnass First Look at the adidas NMD S1 FS bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY First Look at the adidas NMD S1 FS bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/s3rGMuH61H

The Adidas NMD line was first introduced in 2015 as a fusion of classic design elements and modern technologies. The NMD S1 model, in particular, was released as an updated version of the original NMD silhouette in 2020. The NMD S1 features a more streamlined design and added support through synthetic overlays on the upper. The sneakers also incorporate the brand's signature Boost technology in the midsole, which provides responsive cushioning and energy return.

The inspiration for the NMD line comes from the brand's archive of running shoes, particularly the Micro Pacer, Rising Star, and Boston Super models from the 1980s. These shoes were designed for performance but also had a distinct style that resonated with the fashion world. The NMD line pays homage to these classic designs while also incorporating modern materials and technologies.

Since its release, the NMD S1 sneaker has become popular among both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts for its sleek design and comfortable fit. Adidas continues to release new colorways and collaborations for the NMD line, ensuring its place as a staple in the world of sneaker culture.

The NMD S1 sneakers are a stylish and comfortable option for those looking for a versatile shoe that can be worn for both athletic and casual occasions. Keep an eye on Adidas' official website for more information regarding the NMD S1 FS sneaker release.

