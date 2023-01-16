Adidas Centennial 85 High sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas recently unveiled two completely new iterations of the Centennial 85 High shoe model. The blue and earthy brown Centennial 85 High sneakers are part of a sneaker pack that is otherwise entirely composed of neutrals and pastels.

Centennial 85 High sneakers were released in 1985 as basketball shoes. The upcoming Centennial 85 High sneaker colorways will be constructed from leather and suede and released on January 17, 2023, via the Adidas e-commerce website, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Adidas Centennial 85 High sneaker pack features Preloved Blue and Earth Strata color schemes

The German sportswear giant is capitalizing on the retro trend by continuing to design their archival footwear in a contemporary manner. Following the revival of the Forum basketball shoe in low-top, high-top, and mid-top iterations in 2022, the Three Stripes brand intends to remaster the Centennial 85 court shoe.

The Adidas Centennial debuted back in 1985 as a basketball shoe and was originally made in France. The Centennial sneakers have a futuristic appearance and a unique toe box design. The sneaker also has a distinctive multi-disk outsole that aids in responsiveness and traction.

The Centennial, like every other German sneaker model, features a three-stripe logo on the profile. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"The adidas Centennial shoes never followed any sort of rules, being one of the first basketball shoes to launch in both suede and leather materials. This version stays true to its roots from the '80s and brings in a strong retro vibe, complete with a high-cut design. They wouldn't be Centennials without the spoiler flex heel design on the back — you'd know the curved details anywhere."

The first pair of sneakers will be released in a 'Preloved Blue / Crystal White / Chalk White' color scheme. The sneakers' soles are made of leather and painted a preloved blue. The three-stripe logo on the medial and lateral sides is done in Crystal White to contrast with the preowned blue leather base.

The tongues, laces, and heel counters have additional white branding. Chalk White midsoles and black rubber outsoles complete the look. The trefoil logo is printed on the tongue tags and debossed on the back. The tongue tag also includes "Designed in France" lettering to highlight the shoe's origins.

The second pair comes in an 'Earth Strata / Crystal White / Chalk White' color scheme. The color scheme is identical between the two sets, with the exception of the Preloved Blue being replaced by a darker shade of Earth Strata brown in the second. Both renditions feature enticing blue tongue tags.

The sneakers have a full-sized three-stripe branding running down the side of the shoe, with the trefoil logo branding debossed next to it. Both the colorways of the Centennial 85 High shoes are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 17, 2023, at a retail price of $140.

