Adidas' latest UltraBoost Light sneaker model: Price, release date and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, unveiled the latest member of its most iconic running sneaker lineage, the UltraBoost Light. The Three Stripes label's latest sneaker takes innovation to the next level with a near-perfect design of the shoe. The German label's latest design is a testament to the constant endeavor to produce a perfect shoe in response to the consumer feedback.

The latest UltraBoost Light sneaker is constructed out of ground-breaking new material at the core, the Light BOOST. The sneaker model comes after a decade since the introduction of the BOOST technology. The latest sneaker introduces a modified and improved UltraBoost Light

The latest UltraBoost Light sneakers were launched as early access for CONFIRMED app members with level 3 or 4 on February 21, 2023. The sneakers are officially slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app and select retailers on March 3, 2023.

More about upcoming Adidas' latest UltraBoost Light sneaker model

The upcoming Adidas' latest UltraBoost Light sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Boost technology, which was introduced by the Three Stripes label more than a decade ago, has continued to grow and change the lfie of many runners. Now, the German label is stepping it up by introducing an improved Light benefits, which are at least 30% lighter than the previous BOOST material.

The latest performing running shoe is designed to offer ultimate cushioning, quick response, epic energy and unrivaled comfort. In an official press release, Simon Lockett, footwear product marketing category director at the German label said:

"At Adidas, we know that running is personal. That is why we’re continuously looking at ways to improve our products for the Adidas running community. Now, thanks to our ground-breaking material innovation – Light BOOST – runners retain the existing benefits of running in an Ultraboost but with the bonus of a lighter silhouette.”

The latest UltraBoost Light sneaker model features a redesigned linear energy point, which is found on the shoe sole. The pair's LEP has been reworked to increase responsiveness and work in harmony. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of Primeknit+ material, which is best for comfort and breathability.

In a press release, Dr. Matthew Klein, Chief Editor and Founder, Doctors of Running, said:

"Running with tired or heavy legs can be uncomfortable, and heavy shoes may play a role in this sensation for some people. Lighter shoes, however, tend to make running more efficient, meaning they can potentially improve performance for both elite runners but also entry and everyday runners."

The outsoles of the sneakers are constructed out of continental natural performance rubber, which gives ultimate traction. The latest UltraBoost Light model has 10% lower carbon footprint than any other previous models. The Adidas website introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Experience epic energy with the new Ultraboost Light, our lightest Ultraboost ever. The magic lies in the Light BOOST midsole, a new generation of Adidas BOOST."

To further celebrate the tenth anniversary of BOOST technology, the German label also revealed a special-edition makeover on the UltraBoost Light. The tenth anniversary edition comes primarily clad in black hue and yellow detailing.

The "White," "Black," and "Orange" colorways of the sneaker are slated to be launched on March 3, 2023, for $190.

