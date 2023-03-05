Trae Young x Adidas Trae Young 2 “Dash Gray” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Trae Young, the explosive shooter for the Atlanta Hawks, has debuted a new colorblocking of his Adidas Trae Young 2, the company's second signature shoe.

The "Dash Gray" color of the shoes was created by an NBA point guard and is ideal for a shooter with outstanding power.

On March 15, 2023, at 7:00 AM GMT, the Adidas Trae Young 2 "Dash Gray" basketball shoes will make their debut. Young hardcore fans may simply purchase these expertly designed sneakers for $140 per pair. A few of Adidas' affiliated retail merchants as well as its online retailers will sell these pairs.

Trae Young x Adidas Trae Young 2 shoes will arrive in “Dash Gray” makeup with hits of Halo Silver

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you're unfamiliar, Trae Young and Adidas have been working together on a long-term agreement since 2018. This substantial endorsement agreement had a yearly value of $1.8 million. The two initially reinterpreted the Forum shoes together, which are among the footwear company's most recognizable styles.

In May 2021, the basketball player launched his inaugural pair of Adidas signature shoes on the court to the delight of his fans. Subsequently, the sneaker community welcomed numerous new colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1 footwear design.

The player launched his second signature shoe during the second half of 2022. "Black/White," "Stratosphere," and "Lightning" colors have already been released to the public. The revised version of the silhouette will be released in the "Dash Gray" coloring, which has a subtle appearance.

The description of the new Adidas Trae Young 2 shoe on the shoe manufacturer’s official web page reads,

“One of the coldest on the hardwood, Trae Young is absolutely fearless. He'll take any shot at any time, and when it's all on the line, look out, because Trae is about to steal the show."

It further reads,

"The newest signature shoes from adidas Basketball and Trae Young are all about agility and speed, the two elements that make Trae so dynamic. BOOST and Lightstrike work in tandem with an adaptive SCK360, semi-laceless upper to deliver enhanced comfort and game-changing support.”

The second Trae Young signature sneaker features a fresh dash gray, halo silver, and matte silver color combination. Trae Young is a star for the Atlanta Hawks. The shoe seems to be the perfect choice for both off and on the court thanks to its crisp, clean colors, which make it a great choice for the transition to spring.

Here's a detailed view of the toe areas (Image via Adidas)

The top of the sneaker is knitted in a coordinating color and is partially laceless. Additionally, the textile inners of the shoe give it a sock-like warmth, and neon green accents can be seen on the branding and aglets.

While the shoe rests atop a Boost-equipped sole featuring Lightstrike padding for added comfort on the remainder of the sneaker, the gray outer clearly displays the Adidas Three Stripe insignia.

These sneakers are built for agility, which is mentioned by Adidas as,

“Durable rubber outsole with multidirectional herringbone patterns and flex grooves for explosiveness and out of this world agility.”

You may set a reminder for the release of the next Trae Young 2 "Dash Gray" colorway. One can also sign up on the official e-commerce site to get alerts right away when the shoe is released.

