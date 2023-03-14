Moomin x Adidas footwear collection: Everything we know so far

Adidas will soon release four shoes in collaboration with Tove Jansson’s Moomin character. In the enchanting world of children's literature, few characters have captured the hearts of readers quite like Mumintroll. This lovable and whimsical creature, created by Finnish author Tove Jansson, has become a beloved icon across the globe, inspiring animated television shows, theme parks, and more.

Considering the love for Mumintroll's character, Adidas decided to launch four unique pairs of shoes. The sneaker brand has decided to reimagine these models and will soon introduce Adidas Stan Smith, Adidas Nizza High, Adidas Hyperturf Adventure, and Cork Adilette Slide.

The label has released these new models in Japan but has not officially announced any release information in other countries. The price range is also currently unavailable and customers await an official announcement regarding the same. It is expected that these models will be released in 2023.

Moomin x Adidas sneakers will exclusively retail in men's sizes

The character's contours stand out in contrast to the shoe's cream canvas upper. On the Stan Smith, anime characters appear on the tongue above a cork midsole featuring brown highlights. On the Nizza High, several anime characters are painted all over the sneakers in black ink, above the platform outsole.

The Hyperturf Adventure has a largely outdoor-inspired style. It features a brown and olive color combination with Mumintroll Valley-inspired natural designs that come with detachable charms. On the Cork Adilette Slide, a cheerful illustration of the Moomins carrying backpacks sits atop a strap in hues of lime green and blue that are references to the grass and sky, respectively.

Despite being introduced to the world over 75 years ago, the popularity of Mumintroll continues to endure, captivating new generations of readers with its timeless tales of adventure, friendship, and wonder. From Finland to Japan, from the pages of a book to the screens, Mumintroll has become a beloved figure of imagination and inspiration for millions of people around the world.

Moomin x Adidas pairs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneaker brand said on its official website:

"It's somehow nostalgic, fun, and captivates everyone like magic. A fun collaboration between adventurous partners. Make your usual style more fun with Moomin Magic."

The label further explained the product and said:

"Finnish fairytale land Moominvalley is home to instantly lovable characters who fill their days with curiosity and joy. These adidas Stan Smith x Moomin Shoes bring that same sentiment to an iconic style. On the heel patch, you'll find Snorkmaiden enjoying some time out in nature. You'll even catch Moomintroll making an appearance on the signature tongue logo. Decorative overlock stitching on the upper and a cork-print outsole add charm to the look."

They also mentioned that the shoes have been made with recycled materials and that the uppers feature at least 50% recycled content. They stated that this was just one of the steps they were taking to "help end plastic waste."

Despite their different origins and contexts, both Adidas and Mumintroll have managed to capture the hearts of many people through their quality, style, and relatability.

Their popularity is a testament to the power of brands and characters that are able to connect with people on a personal level. Now, as they come together, the collaboration is expected to be a huge success and customers await the release of the shoes across the world.

