In 2022, Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard collaborated with Adidas to launch his revamped Dame 8 sneakers. The pair was initially retailed for $120.

Damian Lillard set a career-high with 71 points against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, February 5, 2023. To celebrate his new reach, the Adidas Dame 8 sneakers will be sold for a discounted price of $71 starting on March 1.

Fans of Damian Lillard are happy with his success and support him in every way. However, it seems like the sneakerheads are not quite satisfied with the shoe releases. According to them, even after dropping the price, they won't be able to convince them to buy a pair. A fan, @georgegirgis_ on Instagram commented:

"nobody gonna buy them still"

However, this is not the only one. A wide range of sneaker fans are quite dissatisfied with the sneakers and the price drops somehow made them more displeased with Dame 8 sneakers.

Adidas Dame 8 price drop will not change fan's mind about the pairs

The Dame 8 sneakers have been eagerly anticipated by basketball fans around the world. The signature shoe of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has always been a hit with fans, with its sleek design and high-performance features. However, the Dame 8 has had a tough luck. Despite months of hype and marketing, fans just weren't upto buying the shoe.

Some blamed the colorways, which were deemed too boring and uninspired. Others complained about the lack of innovation in the design, which seemed like a rehash of previous models. However, the biggest issue was the price. Fans felt that Dame 8 was too expensive, especially given its lack of buzz and hype.

As a result, Adidas dropped the price to celebrate Damian Lillard's new reach, which didn't work.

Evidently, fans are still not happy even after the price has dropped. It has been a bitter pill for Adidas to swallow. The company invested a lot into the Dame 8, as they believed it was a great product. However, the product's reception in the market is clear evidence that sneakerheads don't want it.

Adidas and Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard collaboration

Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard, the reigning MVP of the Portland Trail Blazers, worked with the label to create the Dame 8 basketball sneakers, which were released to the public in 2022. Many newly designed colorways were introduced in 2022.

Fans of Damian may get these sneakers by going to the Adidas official shopping website or by purchasing them from one of the few select retailers. Each of these vividly painted pairs will set you back an additional 120 dollars.

It's a shame that Dame 8 basketball sneakers didn't work out for some sneakerheads. While a few fans seem to have embraced the shoe with positivity, some have rejected it. With many more months to come in 2023, it can be hoped that Adidas will bring various new silhouettes to the satisfaction of their fans.

