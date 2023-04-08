Where to get Kylie Jenner’s new Kylash mascara? Price and more details explored

If one wants lashes like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner has recently launched her first-ever mascara. The mascara is meant to provide intense volume and give you beautifully fanned-out lashes.

Every beauty enthusiast knows how hard it can be to find the perfect mascara for one's lashes. Jenner has been working on her formulation for some time, calling it the longest product she has ever worked on in an Instagram video where she introduces the product to her followers.

Kylie Jenner's Kylash volume mascara is currently available on Kylie Cosmetics' website

On April 6, 2023, Kylie Jenner launched her first-ever mascara. The Kylash Volume Mascara is available on the Kylie Cosmetics website for $24. The packaging contains 0.41 fluid ounces of mascara and is available in black.

Although currently only available on the beauty brand's website, one can expect it to launch on other well-known platforms soon. Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Macy's, and Walmart are some of the websites that already offer a wide range of Kylie Cosmetics, so one can expect to see Kylash Mascara on these platforms soon.

The product is a volumizing and lifting mascara that gives one lash a fanned-out effect. Like all of Jenner's products, they are vegan and cruelty-free. They are specially formulated for sensitive eyes, making them great for individuals who end up with watery eyes when they apply mascara.

Features that make Kylash Volume Mascara a must-have in your makeup bag

Kylie Jenner's Kylash Volume mascara fills in the lashes and gives them definition to provide the eyes with a lifted effect. The mascara does not simply volumize and lengthen but also helps hold the curl for the thickest of lashes.

The product has a weightless formula that is comfortable to wear. It doesn't leave behind a heavy feeling, which can be unpleasant when one plans to wear it for longer periods.

The formula is infused with the goodness of grapeseed oil and pro-vitamin B5. These active ingredients strengthen the lashes and protect them from environmental aggressors.

The product uses vegan waxes for its formulation, making it a vegan-friendly makeup product. It uses rice bran and carnauba wax for the lifting effect, ensuring the vegan product is as effective as other mascaras.

Kylie Jenner's mascara claims the product does not flake or clump together. It is also smudge-proof and long-lasting, making it a great product when one has a long day ahead.

The mascara keeps all lash types in mind, ensuring the formula is suited for everyone. The mascara wand uses weightless fibers to help coat each lash separately and has an ultra-black formula.

Although the mascara wand is on the larger side, it provides precise application and multidimensional definition of the lashes. For the application, Kylie Jenner suggests starting with the base of the lashes and wiggling the wand from root to tip.

In a YouTube video introducing her mascara, she suggests applying a little extra in the outer corner of the eye to achieve Jenner's almond eye look. This gives the outer lashes more volume and an extra lift, creating the illusion of almond-shaped eyes.

Along with Kylash Volume Mascara, Kylie Jenner also launched Matte Liquid Eyeshadow, which is available in five gorgeous shades. It retails for $20 on the brand's website and comes in a cream-to-powder texture. It has a long-lasting formula and delivers a soft matte tint to the lids.

