BTS x BT21 ColourPop Cosmetics collaboration: All you need to know 

BTS recently collaborated with cosmetic brand ColourPop and LINE FRIENDS’ BT21 for designing a vibrant and colorful make-up palette. The make-up collection will be available from Thursday, July 14 at 10 am PT. The collection will include three categories of products: Bon Voyage eyeshadow palette, Super Shock Shadows, and Lux Lip Oils.

A colorful summer with BTS x BT21 make-up products at ColourPop store

On July 12, 2022, cosmetic brand ColourPop took to its official Twitter account to announce its latest collaboration with global K-pop sensation BTS. As the boy group has created their very own BT21 animated characters, ColourPop has designed and created make-up products based off of the adorable BTS characters.

Finalizing a cool, summer make-up palette, the Bon Voyage eyeshadow palette features 24 colors, including both shimmering powders and matte finishes.

The palette has a variety of neutral and vibrant colors with the names referencing the BT21 characters’ details, such as the dazzling yellow color named “Hoodie” after BT21 Chimmy’s attire, “Wise Cracker”, “Guardian”, “Gentle Soul”, and more.

The second exclusive product consists of the Super Shock Shadows that come in seven shades, each representing the BT21 characters.

ColourPop Cosmetics @ColourPopCo Calling all UNISTARS!



Meet our BT21 with ColourPop Collection inspired by your favorite BT21 characters!



Dive into BT21’s colorful summer this Thursday (7/14) at 10am PT on #BT21 Calling all UNISTARS!Meet our BT21 with ColourPop Collection inspired by your favorite BT21 characters!Dive into BT21’s colorful summer this Thursday (7/14) at 10am PT on colourpop.com 📣 Calling all UNISTARS! 📣 Meet our BT21 with ColourPop Collection inspired by your favorite BT21 characters!Dive into BT21’s colorful summer this Thursday (7/14) at 10am PT on colourpop.com 🤍 #BT21 https://t.co/W61hmvAur0

From shades of pink, purple, yellow, green, brown, orange, and blue, the names of the products are equally cute, such as Truly Loving, Fluffy and Hungry, Making Mischief, Passionate Friend, Just Like Sunshine, Crown Prince, and Playful Sweetheart.

The third and final product consists of three Lux Lip Oils. These glossy lipsticks will be available in three different shades, including a bright red, deep red, and gold shade.

The make-up products are named the following: Mighty Squad, BFFS, and Across The Galaxy. The three shades can also be blended together to give a rich glossy and shimmering effect.

ColourPop Cosmetics @ColourPopCo which gloss are you wearing all summer long? let us know in the replies down below!! floating into summer likewhich gloss are you wearing all summer long?let us know in the replies down below!! #BT21 floating into summer like 🌊🌴 which gloss are you wearing all summer long? 🌺✨ let us know in the replies down below!! #BT21 https://t.co/mKSVZZtJJO

Further details regarding the product cost and shipping process will be announced once the collection is launched. Those interested in the products can sign up on ColourPop's website for updates. The beauty and make-up collaboration has been a long-awaited dream for thousands of makeup-loving ARMYs worldwide. Even the packaging is BTS themed with illustrations of the BT21 characters.

ColourPop Cosmetics, also known as ColourPop, is an American cosmetics brand based in Los Angeles, California. The brand was founded in 2014. Those interested can find ColourPop products sold both on the official website and across the US at Ulta Beauty.

ColourPop Cosmetics @ColourPopCo lo♡er with a $ is a loser who else is obsessed with this look?? lo♡er with a $ is a loserwho else is obsessed with this look?? 💕 lo♡er with a $ is a loser 💙 who else is obsessed with this look?? 👀 https://t.co/4WfeOYJ1Ep

Meanwhile, the American cosmetics brand has been quite active in revealing its K-pop stan on social media. Lately, the make-up brand reposted a MOA (TXT fan) and their make-up look, which was inspired by the K-pop boy group’s title track LO$ER=LO♡ER from the album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far