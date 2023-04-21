Where to get ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadows? Price, shades, and more details explored

ColourPop has launched their newest makeup product, ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadow, and it is perfect for creating funky makeup looks.

Multichrome eyeshadow is fun to experiment with and creates uber colorful makeup looks. With the shifting light, the same eyeshadow shade changes color, making it perfect for a night out.

The best part about this is that it is a multipurpose makeup product. Whether it be an eyeshadow or an eyeliner look, one can use this product in many different ways to create dreamy makeup looks.

ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadows can take any eye makeup look up a notch. They have a great color pay-off and will look stunning when incorporated into glam makeup looks.

Where to get the ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadows and how much do they retail for?

ColourPop launched their Chrome Liquid Shadows on their website on April 20, 2023. They will be launching at Ulta Beauty on April 30, 2023, but only select shades will be made available on their website.

One can buy ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadows individually for $12, or they come in curated sets of three for $32. The brand's website carries two sets of three: drama queen and vibe shift.

Along with that, ColourPop is offering a limited-time offer to buy three and get the BFF mascara for only $3. It is a great offer to avail if you are a fan of dramatic eye makeup looks, as the mascara is available in seven fun shades along with the classic browns.

ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadow shades will allow you to create fun and creative eye makeup looks

ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadows come in nine different shades.

Glaze offers an opalescent gold shade that color shifts to pink and copper.

Sweetzer ave starts off as a light gold and color shifts to pinkish copper and shimmery olive green.

Bliss has a sweet pink shade to begin with and shifts to peach and gold.

See u later begins as a metallic sage hue and color shifts to terracotta.

Beetle has a gorgeous emerald green tint that shifts to gold and teal.

Morpho is a striking magenta color that color shifts to purple and bronze.

Same vibe is more subtle compared to Morpho and starts off as a deep blue shade that shifts to teal and purple.

Supernova has a cobalt blue to purple color shift.

Decode starts off as a nice warm bronze hue that color shifts to gold and green.

ColourPop Chrome Liquid Shadow is the beauty brand's first-ever venture into multichrome makeup products. They provide a heavy dose of color to the eyelids and make use of the ultra-reflective pearl powder for a color-shifting effect.

The formula is highly long-lasting and can give one all-day wear with one swipe. It beautifully highlights the eyes, making it perfect for when one wants their eye makeup look to make a statement.

The product is easy to use and mess-free, making it beginner-friendly and accessible to everybody. The formula gives one crease-free eye makeup that will require minimal touch-ups.

The best part about these liquid shadows is that one can use them as eyeshadow by using the doe-foot applicator directly on the lids, or as a liner with the help of an eyeliner brush. For a multichromatic eyeshadow look, one can simply blend the product using their fingers.

Even with one swipe, the eyeshadow looks gorgeous, but one can layer it on if they want a full glam look. When layering it on top of eyeshadow, it can be applied to the center of the lids to highlight the eyes and add definition to the eye makeup look.

Poll : 0 votes