Lush recently collaborated with Nintendo's video game for the Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection. The collection, which is already available on Lush's website, comes ahead of the new Super Mario movie's release on April 7, 2023.

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection is a limited edition line, so one should grab their favorite products when they get the chance. The products are available in vibrant colors like yellow, green, red, and pink, which the Nintendo game is known for.

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection includes a bath bomb, body spray, soap, two shower gels, and two shower jellies. The bath collection also has a gift box that one can use to wrap up the packaging-free products.

Shower gels and jellies: Here's what Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie Bath collection has to offer

1) Question Block 2 in 1 bath bomb

Question Block 2 in 1 Bath Bomb (Image via Lush)

Lush is well-known for their bath bombs. However, with the Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection, they have introduced a first-time product-inside-a-product offer.

The Question Block bath bomb contains one of the six soaps inside, namely, ice flower, fire flower, mini mushroom, big mushroom, coin, and star. Star soap is the rarest of them all, so one could consider themselves lucky if they happen to find it. Each soap has a unique scent to them.

The bath bomb retails for $18 on the Lush website.

2) Princess Peach body spray

Princess Peach Body Spray (Image via Lush)

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection includes a body spray that stays true to its name with an infusion of peach scents. The Princess Peach body spray incorporates the essence of peach and pineapple for a fruity experience.

The body spray uses Champaca Absolute extract for its sweet and floral scent. It uses Buchu oil for fruity notes, which also helps with toning the skin. The Litsea Cubeba oil in the spray has astringent properties and helps with deodorizing.

The body spray sells for $45 on the Lush website.

3) Luigi shower gel

Luigi Shower Gel (Image via Lush)

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection brings in the iconic green getup of Luigi for their shower gel. The product has a fresh and clean scent to it, thanks to the zesty orange flower oil.

The product uses neroli oil and fresh apple juice to recreate the crisp scent of Luigi's home, the Big Apple. The shower gel deeply cleanses the skin while providing nourishment to keep it soft and smooth.

The shower gel sells for $12.50 on the Lush website.

4) Mario shower gel

Mario Shower Gel (Image via Lush)

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection had to have a product dedicated to the namesake of the video game, Mario. The shower gel is bright red in color to signify the red, the famous plumber is known for.

The product uses fresh pomegranate juice and Persian lime oil for the fruity cola scent. It also contains carrageenan extract to provide the skin with moisturization. The shower gel has a refreshing effect, as many of the ingredients have astringent qualities.

The shower gel sells for $12.50 on the Lush website.

5) Princess Peach shower jelly

Princess Peach Shower Jelly (Image via Lush)

The Princess Peach jelly from the Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection is bright pink in color. This product recreates the fruity scents of peaches and pineapples like the Princess Peach body spray.

The carrageenan extract in it contains skin-softening qualities, resulting in soft and bouncy skin after showering. The organic sweet orange oil infuses the product with vitamin C, which helps to brighten the skin.

The shower jelly sells for $9.50 on the Lush website.

6) Bowser shower jelly

Bowser Shower Jelly (Image via Lush)

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection's Bowser jelly has a strong spicy note to it, thanks to the star anise and cinnamon infusion. The product has a warm cozy scent that has a calming effect on the nerves.

The jelly leaves the skin soft and bouncy with its seaweed extracts. Its Brazilian orange oil has a deep-cleansing effect while also providing the product with a refreshing scent.

The shower jelly sells for $9.50 on the Lush website.

7) Gold Coin soap

Gold Coin Soap (Image via Lush)

Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection borrows the scent of Honey I Washed The Kids shower gel for their Gold Coin soap. The fragrance has a rich caramel note to it, ensuring a sweet and cozy shower time.

The product uses Brazilian orange and bergamot oil to add a refreshing note to it. The extra virgin coconut oil deeply conditions and moisturizes the skin, so as to not leave the skin overly dry after the shower.

The soap sells for $8.75 on the Lush website.

8) Question Block gift box

Question Block Gift Box (Image via Lush)

Lush has gone packaging-free for a long time now to be environmentally friendly as a beauty brand. Lush X Super Mario Bros. Movie bath collection introduces a Question Block gift box for gifting purposes.

One can use this to gift their packaging-free products. The gift box is also great for storing their bath bombs. The brand encourages its fans to re-use the gift box as home decor for a nerdy aesthetic.

The gift box sells for $10 on the Lush website.

Poll : 0 votes