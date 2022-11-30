"Giving us a girlboss AND a pathetic meow meow man": New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer sparks memefest online

A new trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie has recently been released, giving everyone a second glimpse into the upcoming animated film. The trailer, which was released on November 29, at 2 pm PT, offers a first look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, and the iconic Rainbow Road.
The trailer features more of the film's plot and the universe it is set in. It also elaborates on the story, setting up a team featuring Mario (Chris Pratt), Peach, and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) - all banding together to defeat the evil Browser.
The colorful trailer has spurred a ton of reaction tweets on social media. One netizen, @sapphyreblayze, commended the film's interesting plotline, which portrays Luigi as a "damsel in distress":
The second trailer for the upcoming Super Mario film has received mostly positive reactions on social media
What happens in the trailer?
The trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie starts with Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, facing off against Donkey Kong in a massive gladiator ring-like setting. In a move similar to the one seen in Super Smash Bros., Kong beats Mario to a pulp, while Peach, Toad, and Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) watch.
Next, one can see Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, being taken prisoner by the evil villain Browser (Jack Black). Browser shows off his army and proceeds to explain that he is "about to rule the world..." However, there is only person, Mario, standing in his way.
In the next part, Browser makes his move to take over Mushroom Kingdom in his flying fortress while Princess Peach grabs a battle-axe and leads an army of colored toads to come up with a plan to defend themselves. She is also seen training Mario on a course with obstacles similar to the ones seen on Super Mario, like Bullet Bills and Falling Platforms.
Peach then informs Mario of a "huge universe" with a "lot of galaxies" that are counting on them to stop Browser. The trailer concludes with characters racing on the iconic Rainbow Road in Mario Kart style.
"I'm so excited!": Netizens praise new Super Mario trailor despite some criticism against it
Internet users took to social media to comment on the recent trailer. Many wrote that the movie looks "fun" and the visuals look "great." Some also pointed out that they love the new "girl boss" characterization of Princess Peach, who was usually portrayed as a "damsel-in-distress."
Here are a few comments seen on Twitter:
While the Super Mario Bros. Movie second trailer garnered mostly positive responses from the online audience, there were some internet users who were not happy with it.
Most naysayers were disappointed with Chris Pratt voicing Mario, a common criticism that was seen after the first trailer. Some also were unhappy with Peach's new look and characterization.
Here are a few criticisms seen on Twitter:
Leaked posters for Super Mario Bros.
On Monday, November 28, Nintendo announced that they will debut the trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie on Tuesday. Since the announcement, a number of colorful posters depicting characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad from the movie were leaked on social media.
It is to be noted that the audience was not privy to Princess Peach prior to the leak. In addition to this, a poster showing Mario and Luigi standing in front of their plumbing company van holding a plunger and wrench, while another showing Mushroom Kingdom, were also leaked.
While the posters seem legitimate, neither Nintendo nor Illumination have commented on these. On November 29, Nintendo also uploaded a bunch of beautiful new posters for each major character.
Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.