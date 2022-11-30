"Giving us a girlboss AND a pathetic meow meow man": New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer sparks memefest online

A new trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie has recently been released, giving everyone a second glimpse into the upcoming animated film. The trailer, which was released on November 29, at 2 pm PT, offers a first look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, and the iconic Rainbow Road.

The trailer features more of the film's plot and the universe it is set in. It also elaborates on the story, setting up a team featuring Mario (Chris Pratt), Peach, and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) - all banding together to defeat the evil Browser.

The colorful trailer has spurred a ton of reaction tweets on social media. One netizen, @sapphyreblayze, commended the film's interesting plotline, which portrays Luigi as a "damsel in distress":

festive aimée ☃️🎄 @sapphyreblayze luigi being the damsel in distress in the mario movie instead of peach is such a genius decision, whoever in the writer's room decided on that one deserves a raise... giving us a girlboss AND a pathetic meow meow man... they know what gen z wants. luigi being the damsel in distress in the mario movie instead of peach is such a genius decision, whoever in the writer's room decided on that one deserves a raise... giving us a girlboss AND a pathetic meow meow man... they know what gen z wants.

The second trailer for the upcoming Super Mario film has received mostly positive reactions on social media

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie starts with Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, facing off against Donkey Kong in a massive gladiator ring-like setting. In a move similar to the one seen in Super Smash Bros., Kong beats Mario to a pulp, while Peach, Toad, and Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) watch.

Next, one can see Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, being taken prisoner by the evil villain Browser (Jack Black). Browser shows off his army and proceeds to explain that he is "about to rule the world..." However, there is only person, Mario, standing in his way.

In the next part, Browser makes his move to take over Mushroom Kingdom in his flying fortress while Princess Peach grabs a battle-axe and leads an army of colored toads to come up with a plan to defend themselves. She is also seen training Mario on a course with obstacles similar to the ones seen on Super Mario, like Bullet Bills and Falling Platforms.

Peach then informs Mario of a "huge universe" with a "lot of galaxies" that are counting on them to stop Browser. The trailer concludes with characters racing on the iconic Rainbow Road in Mario Kart style.

"I'm so excited!": Netizens praise new Super Mario trailor despite some criticism against it

Internet users took to social media to comment on the recent trailer. Many wrote that the movie looks "fun" and the visuals look "great." Some also pointed out that they love the new "girl boss" characterization of Princess Peach, who was usually portrayed as a "damsel-in-distress."

Here are a few comments seen on Twitter:

Gigilefache @gigilefache I'm gonna be honest I don't mind the english Mario Movie voice acting. Is it perfect? Nope. Could it be better? In some parts, yeah, but I can get used to it. I'm not appalled by it. Besides the movie looks super fun! I'm so excited! I'm gonna be honest I don't mind the english Mario Movie voice acting. Is it perfect? Nope. Could it be better? In some parts, yeah, but I can get used to it. I'm not appalled by it. Besides the movie looks super fun! I'm so excited!

Loki Valeska 🎃🔪 @LokiOValeska The Mario movie actually looks really good.

I'm hyped The Mario movie actually looks really good.I'm hyped

Geoff @thefantasygrind Just showed my kids the Super Mario bros trailer. Where can I bet on this to be the highest grossing movie of all time. Just showed my kids the Super Mario bros trailer. Where can I bet on this to be the highest grossing movie of all time.

Kit Ellis @kitosan One of my early fears with the Mario movie was that they would hold back and do the bare minimum to translate the characters and worlds from game to film. THEY ARE NOT HOLDING BACK AND IT LOOKS AMAZING One of my early fears with the Mario movie was that they would hold back and do the bare minimum to translate the characters and worlds from game to film. THEY ARE NOT HOLDING BACK AND IT LOOKS AMAZING✨

JasonBall34 @JasonBall34 @kitosan It actually looks like a movie I'd want to see if I wasn't into video games and knew nothing about Mario. And yet, it also looks amazing to me as a Mario fan. @kitosan It actually looks like a movie I'd want to see if I wasn't into video games and knew nothing about Mario. And yet, it also looks amazing to me as a Mario fan.

Tyler Dinucci!! @TylerDinucci The Mario movie looks…………very fun The Mario movie looks…………very fun

Biddle3🏳️‍⚧️💛 @Biddy312 Mario Movie Peach is literally everything I wanted for Peach. She has all these abilities and doesnt put it to use when getting captured and all and always goes "Mario save me!!!", but in the movie this time, she actually just goes "I'll help you kick his ass, Mario." Mario Movie Peach is literally everything I wanted for Peach. She has all these abilities and doesnt put it to use when getting captured and all and always goes "Mario save me!!!", but in the movie this time, she actually just goes "I'll help you kick his ass, Mario."

The Critical 'Outside The Cube' Thinking Critique @ACriticalHuman Princess Peach's characterization in the Mario movie reminds me of the direction that SCOOB! went with Daphne Blake.



Aside from their noticeably different designs and voices than their regular counterparts, they erase their damsel status in favor of more proper characterization. Princess Peach's characterization in the Mario movie reminds me of the direction that SCOOB! went with Daphne Blake.Aside from their noticeably different designs and voices than their regular counterparts, they erase their damsel status in favor of more proper characterization.

Hamato Kurto @HamatoKurto @phaithful1423 @DynamoSuperX The ppl who are paranoid about the movie going "woke" is really just them not wanting the movie to make Peach overshadow Mario in his movie with bias plot armor and acting like a mean, unlikable jerk like most movies nowadays with female and male leads. @phaithful1423 @DynamoSuperX The ppl who are paranoid about the movie going "woke" is really just them not wanting the movie to make Peach overshadow Mario in his movie with bias plot armor and acting like a mean, unlikable jerk like most movies nowadays with female and male leads.

JJSponge120 @JJSponge120 Movie trailers tend to show things that end up being different or do not show up in the final product, from redubbed lines to entire scenes. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Pratt had much greater voice range when the Mario movie comes out. Movie trailers tend to show things that end up being different or do not show up in the final product, from redubbed lines to entire scenes. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Pratt had much greater voice range when the Mario movie comes out.

While the Super Mario Bros. Movie second trailer garnered mostly positive responses from the online audience, there were some internet users who were not happy with it.

Most naysayers were disappointed with Chris Pratt voicing Mario, a common criticism that was seen after the first trailer. Some also were unhappy with Peach's new look and characterization.

Here are a few criticisms seen on Twitter:

Bovine Joni @Trucktub Mario moves looks legit great outside of Pratt’s voice.



I don’t even dislike him as a voice actor. Loved him in Lego Movie and thought he was good in Onward.



This sounds like Chris Pratt doing a bad accent - not a character. Mario moves looks legit great outside of Pratt’s voice. I don’t even dislike him as a voice actor. Loved him in Lego Movie and thought he was good in Onward. This sounds like Chris Pratt doing a bad accent - not a character.

ya girl riana @DIYferret i cannot express enough the lengths i will go to watch The Super Mario Movie is literally Any language other than English, entirely because of pratt i cannot express enough the lengths i will go to watch The Super Mario Movie is literally Any language other than English, entirely because of pratt

Queen Mera @RoyalXebelian //I find it hilarious that everything but Mario is looking great in the Mario movie //I find it hilarious that everything but Mario is looking great in the Mario movie

OneWingedGamer @DemonSlayer469 After seeing the 2nd trailer for the Mario movie I really hope that if it gets a sequel they completely recast Chris Pratt as Mario because after hearing more it just doesn't work. After seeing the 2nd trailer for the Mario movie I really hope that if it gets a sequel they completely recast Chris Pratt as Mario because after hearing more it just doesn't work.

エニ @iuntue Don't care about the Mario movie, but Peach would be much better as an eye candy damsel in distress character instead of this. Don't care about the Mario movie, but Peach would be much better as an eye candy damsel in distress character instead of this. https://t.co/CjkXCtfPkn

Leaked posters for Super Mario Bros.

On Monday, November 28, Nintendo announced that they will debut the trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie on Tuesday. Since the announcement, a number of colorful posters depicting characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad from the movie were leaked on social media.

It is to be noted that the audience was not privy to Princess Peach prior to the leak. In addition to this, a poster showing Mario and Luigi standing in front of their plumbing company van holding a plunger and wrench, while another showing Mushroom Kingdom, were also leaked.

One of the leaked visuals from the movie (image via Twitter/ @MNetwork)

While the posters seem legitimate, neither Nintendo nor Illumination have commented on these. On November 29, Nintendo also uploaded a bunch of beautiful new posters for each major character.

Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

