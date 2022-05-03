How to play Mario Kart Heardle? Everything to know about the Heardle version featuring Mario Kart tunes

The niches for Wordle variants keep expanding with each passing day, and it has now penetrated the vast world of gaming with Mario Kart Heardle. This new game tests die-hard fans' expertise in the video game's classic theme songs.

The game covers various Mario Kart versions like the Wii, DS, 7, 8 Deluze, 64, Tour, Super Mario Kart, Double Dash!, and the Super Circuit. It was created by Reddit user u/LeagueBright9916 and was released less than two weeks ago, making it a relatively new addition to the Heardle market.

This new edition builds on the massive popularity of other Heardle iterations such as Harry Styles Heardle, One Direction Heardle, and Taylor Swift Heardle. These musical variations are just one category of a slew of Wordle-inspired spin-offs that have piqued the internet's interest since the original game's release in October 2021.

Guide to playing Mario Kart Heardle

Mario Kart Heardle was created on Glitch, the chosen software for all Heardle clones.

If you're not familiar with the workings of Heardle, it's the musical counterpart of Wordle that follows the same basic rules. A player is given six attempts to guess the song of the day, beginning with a one-second sample of each tune.

With each wrong guess, players are able to unlock an extra second of the track, which will help them guess correctly. The snippets get longer with each attempt, from one second, two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), and 11 seconds (+4) to the final sample of 16 seconds (+5).

Players may also use the 'Skip' button in this version. Instead of having to make blind guesses and waste attempts, this function lets users skip to the next second of the melody.

The unofficial fan-made Mario Kart Heardle works on the same principles as the original version, the only exception being that it exclusively includes theme songs from the Mario Kart universe for players to guess.

All of the game's tracks are supplied by SoundCloud. So, if a player's geographical location does not support SoundCloud, they will be unable to participate in the popular game.

When a player is ready to guess, they must enter the name of the song and the game will automatically provide them with a list of corresponding titles from which they will have to choose the one they were going for.

As with every other Wordle spin-off, Mario Kart Heardle resets at midnight every day (depending on each player's timezone). The next track is not available to guess until the next day.

The original Wordle garnered popularity largely as a result of its 'Share' function which was added by Josh Wardle later. Players can use this feature to share their day's performance because it keeps track of the player's progress during the game, including how many attempts it took them to get the correct answer.

This feature is shared by all Wordle spin-offs, including Mario Kart Heardle. With Mario Kart fans already sharing their results daily, it's quite evident that the delightful game is on its way to success.

Try your hand at Mario Kart Heardle here.

