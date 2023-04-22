Where to get the Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection? Price, collection, and more details explored

Spectrum recently launched their Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection, and it features some statement pieces one must have in their vanity. The collection consists of makeup brushes, makeup sponges, a makeup bag, and a storage cup in the classic Mickey Mouse thumbs-up shape.

Spectrum Collections dropped their Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection on April 20, 2023. Although the collection is now only available on the brand's website, one can expect to see it on Beauty Bay's website, as Spectrum's other products are available on that platform.

If readers are fans of Disney's Mickey Mouse, this is a collection they must have. From liquid foundations to powder products, the makeup applicator collection has got them covered for all formulations. One can purchase the entire collection for $111, and the individual products cost between $12 to $67.

Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection include five products

One can shop the entire Mickey Mouse Makeup Set Bundle for $111. However, the bundle does not include the Mickey Mouse Hand Storage Pot, as the makeup brush brand is yet to launch the product. If anyone wants to grab the pot before it runs out of stock, it would be best to sign up for their waitlist as it is a much-anticipated product.

Spectrum Collections is well-known for their makeup brushes, and the focal point of the Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection is the set of ten makeup brushes. The brand brought together ten of their most-loved makeup brushes in red and black, the signature color duo of Mickey. The metal holder is also adorned with tiny Mickey Mouse motifs, making the brushes statement pieces one would love to have on show.

A kabuki brush is an all-in-one makeup brush one must have in their makeup bag. This brush is not only a great makeup applicator to travel with but is also an adorable piece to carry. The kabuki brush holder is styled according to Mickey's signature red shorts, featuring two white buttons that adorn the front. It comes in a retractable casing to keep it travel-friendly and hygienic.

The makeup sponges that come with the Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection are excellent for blending in one's makeup. They come in the shape of Mickey Mouse's ears, which are delightful and handy for makeup application. They are perfect for applying any form of cream or liquid makeup product and give one a seamless, skin-like finish.

Along with the makeup applicators, the Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection also consists of a spacious makeup bag. The two tier bag can store all the goodies that come with the collection. The design uses the the iconic white buttons and white gloves of Mickey for the zip pulls. The inner lining is made of 100% polyester to keep the makeup brushes safe from any tugging or pulling.

Last but not least, the collection consists of a storage pot, which is a life-size rendition of the signature Mickey Mouse thumbs up. If one is a fan of Mickey Mouse, this is the perfect item to add to the vanity. The cup can hold up to 15 brushes and even its packaging is a collectible in and of itself.

The collection consists of Mickey Mouse 10 Piece Makeup Brush Set, which retails for $67, and the Mickey Mouse Two Tier Makeup Bag, which sells for $34. It also comes with Mickey Mouse Collector's Kabuki Brush and the Mickey Mouse Ears Blending Sponge Duo at the retail price of $28 and $12, respectively. The storage pot retails for $56, but is yet to go up for sale on their website.

Except for the Mickey Mouse Hand Storage Pot, all the products from the Spectrum x Mickey Mouse Collection are up for grabs on the Spectrum Collections website.

