How to clean makeup brushes and sponges?

Makeup brushes and sponges are essential tools for achieving flawless makeup applications. However, many people overlook the importance of cleaning these tools regularly. Failure to clean the makeup brushes and sponges can lead to a buildup of bacteria, germs, and product residue. This, in turn, can cause skin irritation, and breakouts, and even affect the quality of the makeup application.

Regular cleaning of makeup tools is crucial to ensure good makeup hygiene, even application, and prolong their lifespan. In this context, it is important to understand the proper way to clean makeup brushes and sponges.

These tools are delicate and require careful handling. There are a few ways that can help maintain makeup hygiene and prolong the tool’s life. While it is important to keep the brushes and sponges clean, it is just as important to make sure to replace them every year and every three months, respectively.

A good quality gentle shampoo is a must when it comes to clean makeup brushes and sponges

Cleaning makeup brushes (Image via iStock)

Makeup brushes should be changed every year, but to ensure their longevity, they need to be cleaned after every use or every seven to ten days.

Cleansing steps for makeup brushes -

Step 1: Rinse the makeup brushes under lukewarm water. Make sure to only rinse the tip of the brush or else the water will loosen up the glue inside the brush handle that holds everything together.

Step 2: Mix a gentle shampoo (a tablespoon or as per the requirement) and lukewarm water in a bowl until it makes a foamy consistency.

Step 3: Dip the head of the brush into the mixture and give it a good swirl.

Step 4: Wash the brush under clean water.

Step 5: Repeat the process until clear water comes out of the brush.

Step 6: Pat the brush with a clean towel or tissue before laying it down to let it air dry. It is advised that the brush shouldn't be dried on a brush stand as the water would go inside it and damage the brush. Always make sure to dry it upside down or simply lay it down on a clean surface.

Cleaning makeup sponges (Image via iStock)

Cleansing steps for makeup sponges -

Step 1: Wet the makeup sponges under lukewarm water.

Step 2: Take a bowl and mix a gentle shampoo (a tablespoon or as per the requirement) into lukewarm water.

Step 3: Soak all the sponges into the mixture and leave it there for 15 to 30 minutes. This way, sponges will soak up all the soapy water which will help break down any dirt inside the sponge.

Step 4: After that thoroughly clean the sponges under clean water until they are squeaky clean. Then air-dry them on a clean surface.

The key reasons behind cleaning makeup brushes and sponges every 7 to 10 days

Clean makeup brushes and sponges every 7 to 10 days after (Image via Canva)

It is important to clean makeup brushes and sponges regularly for several reasons:

Bacteria and germs: Makeup tools can collect bacteria (like E. coli) and germs over time, which can lead to skin infections, breakouts, and other skin issues.

Product buildup: Makeup tools can accumulate product buildup over time, which can affect the performance and quality of makeup applications.

Prolonging the life of the brushes/sponges: Regular cleaning can help prolong the life of makeup brushes by removing dirt, oil, and bacteria that can cause the bristles or sponges to deteriorate over time.

Overall, cleaning makeup brushes and sponges regularly is essential to maintaining good hygiene, ensuring even makeup application, and extending the life of the beauty tools.

