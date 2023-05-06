Where to get Sisley Paris Blur Expert? Price, formula, and more details explored

Sisley Paris Blur Expert is back, and it is better than ever. The French luxury brand had discontinued their crowd-favorite matte finishing powder and have brought it back just in time as matte makeup is back in trend. The Blur Expert has skin-perfecting properties that leave the skin looking smooth and flawless.

Sisley Paris Blur Expert (Image via Sisley)

One can grab Sisley Paris Blur Expert from the brand's website for $110. The product is also available on the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's website for the same price. The product is available in two different shades that blend seamlessly into the skin.

Sisley Paris Blur Expert has an instant perfecting effect on the skin

The luxury beauty brand uses the goodness of plant extracts and essential oils, combining it with modern technology to craft beauty products that truly work.

The Blur Expert uses finely milled particles to provide the skin with a flawless finish. While it is indeed a mattifying powder, it does not leave the skin looking dull and provides it with an illuminating effect. The product uses Light Matte HD Complex that is unique to Sisley Paris and gives the skin a flawless finish.

Sisley Paris Blur Expert (Image via Sisley)

The formula uses ultra-pure, flawless mica and ultra-smoothening high-tech powder for the correcting effect. It reflects light ever so slighty and gives the skin a natural glow. Along with that, Sisley Paris Blur Expert also uses key ingredients that ensure ease of wear over longer periods. It beautifully adheres to the skin and has a super long-lasting formula.

One needs to keep in mind that this is not a coverage product, but a finishing powder that goes on transparent. The lightweight texture beautifully melts into the skin, giving a second-skin finish and a super natural mattifying result. The product is available in two shades only, but since it is a transparent finishing powder, it can be used on all skin tones.

The best part about this product is it doesn't leave behind a powdery feel and completely settles down on the skin. This is possible with the help of the extra fine powder particles, as they slide into the nooks and crannies and blur out imperfections, leaving a fresh and even-toned complexion that makes the skin look healthy and glowing.

Sisley Paris Blur Expert (Image via Sisley)

The Sisley Paris Blur Expert has an instant blurring effect on the skin, much like an Instagram filter, as the brand claims. It will help one smoothen out fine lines and dramatically reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It also helps with skin texture, blurring out any bumps.

Along with that, the product also blurs out the appearance of pores and doesn't settle into them even when worn for longer periods. It is also perfect for those who prefer no-makeup makeup looks, as it doesn't give any extra coverage and simply mattifies the skin for an instant perfecting effect.

The Blur Expert gives you perfect-looking skin with one swipe or dab. The brand recommends using a large fluffy brush to apply the powder. It can be used on its own, after makeup, and is the perfect product for touch-ups. For flawless-looking skin, one can grab the product from the Sisley Paris, Nordstrom or the Bloomingdale's website for $110.

