Explained: What is TikTok's viral circle blush makeup hack?

For viral hacks that make makeup applications easier, TikTok is the way to go. The circle blush makeup hack has recently been trending on TikTok and reasonably so. The makeup hack gives one perfectly flushed cheeks and lids and is a quick way to add some color to your makeup look. The best part about this hack is that it can be used for both dramatic and natural makeup looks.

All one needs for this hack is a blusher, preferably powder blush, and a fluffy makeup brush. Then with a light hand, they can apply the product in a large circle, across the cheeks, eyes, and temples. That is all you will need to get a healthy flush in the right places around your face.

TikTok's circle blush makeup hack gives you rosy cheeks and lids

Makeup artist Meg, from TikTok handle @makeupandmeg, was one of the first influencers to post about the circle blush makeup hack. In the video, she talks about how she always goes for this blush application technique when she is short on time and needs to pull together a quick makeup look.

The circle blush makeup hack is apt for quick and easy applications as it gives the cheeks and eyelids a healthy dose of color in one go. So one can simply use this hack and they won't need to worry about a separate eye makeup look.

Although liquid and cream blushers are trending, this viral hack works best with powder products. When paired with a large, fluffy brush, the end result gives one a light layer of blush across the cheeks and eyes.

If you only have liquid or cream blushers in your vanity, you will need to first transfer the product to the back of your hands. Then use that as a palette for an even coating across the brush.

If one wants a full glam look with a strong blush, then they can simply layer the blusher by going in several times over the same path they were following for the circle. With the circle blush makeup hack, it is quite easy to customize the amount of blusher you apply to your personal preferences.

As for the application, it does not matter where one begins, as they will need to swirl the brush in circles several times. Ensure you are covering the cheeks, eyelids, and temples when drawing the circles.

One might worry that the blush placement might be all over the place with this technique. However, since the layers are quite thin, they don't need to be as mindful. This is also why it is crucial to apply the blusher with a light hand when experimenting with this hack.

Since the product application is across the temples as well, one needs to ensure it is a natural blush shade. A classic rose pink or natural peach works best for the circle blush makeup hack.

In a follow-up TikTok post, Meg explained that this technique is not new in the beauty industry, as makeup artists of the 70s and 80s used to call it 'draping'. Contouring with bronzer and contour products became popular much later, so celebrities used blushers to contour and highlight their facial features.

The circle blush makeup hack looks natural as the technique covers the areas one would naturally flush. Along with covering the cheeks, it also adds some tint to the eye sockets and the sides of the face, where one tends to get pink when they are blushing.

