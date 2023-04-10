Where to get e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wands? Fans claim products running out of stock quick

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wands have broken the internet and fans are having a hard time grabbing the product as it is quickly running out of stock. Earlier, when the beauty brand teased about the glow wands, the makeup product was quick to go viral and it is no surprise it is selling out everywhere.

The Halo Glow Beauty Wands were launched on April 7, 2023. Although the makeup product was supposed to be launched at 12 PM EST, the beauty brand launched it ten minutes early due to higher-than-expected website traffic.

Fans claim the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wand is quickly running out of stock (Image via Instagram/@elfcosmetics)

Netizens claimed the website traffic was high enough for it to crash for some of them, making them lose out on the opportunity to grab the products. Some fans even stated that the beauty brand "miscalculated the popularity" of the Halo Glow Beauty Wands, resulting in their website quickly running out of stock.

This also resulted in many of their fans who logged in at the specified launch time missing out on the product as it was already sold out. The e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wands are quickly selling out on all platforms, so one should grab them while they still have them available.

Where to grab e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wands before they run out of stock?

Fans claim e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wand is quickly running out of stock (Image via Instagram/@elfcosmetics)

Halo Glow Beauty Wands are quickly running out of stock and one should grab them while they still have the chance. Currently, it is only available on the official website of e.l.f. Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty. However, it will be available with the beauty brand's other retailers later this summer.

Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wands are currently sold out on the e.l.f. Cosmetics' website, but are still available on the Ulta Beauty website for $9. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wands and Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wands are available on both platforms for $9. They are also available in Ulta Beauty stores, where one can grab them for the same price.

Why are the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wands going viral?

The brand has previously taken the beauty industry by storm when it launched the dupe for Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. The e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wands are amazing dupes for the viral Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands.

Beauty Light Wand retails for $42, whereas Halo Glow Beauty Wand retails for $9 only. The makeup product has a very similar finish and is not heavy on the pocket, making it a quick crowd favorite.

Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand is a liquid blush formula that gives the cheeks a healthy dose of color. It is infused with the goodness of squalane for deep hydration and is available in four different shades. It is highly blendable and has a buildable formula.

Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand is a liquid highlighter that gives the skin a radiant glow. It is available in three different colors and has a skin-loving formula like the blush wand. The highlighter blends flawlessly into the skin, giving it a natural-looking glow.

Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand is a liquid contour that provides one with a snatched, sculpted look. The blendable formula gives one a gorgeous contour that looks seamless even from the sides. It is buildable, so it can be used for both natural and glam makeup looks.

Poll : 0 votes