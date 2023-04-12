Does Kim Kardashian use drugstore products for makeup and skincare? Top 5 items to buy right now

Kim Kardashian has always been vocal about her love for drugstore beauty products. From Cetaphil to Maybelline, the SKKN founder has raved about drugstore products that have the approval of beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists alike.

Kardashian has gorgeous skin that looks flawless, whether she is on the red carpet or running an errand. If you want the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's skincare routine, check out the drugstore products she swears by, all under $30.

Cetaphil and Rimmel London: Drugstore that Kim Kardashian swears by

1) Burt's Bees Cleansing Oil

Double cleansing is the way to go if one wants to take off stubborn makeup without irritating the skin. Kim Kardashian uses Burt's Bees Cleansing Oil to remove her makeup. This cleansing oil uses the goodness of coconut and argan oil to keep the skin nourished as it cleanses it of impurities.

The oil does not leave behind a greasy residue and helps maintain the moisture barrier. This leaves the skin looking healthy and glowing. The product is best suited for normal-dry skin types.

The cleansing oil retails for $15.99 on the Burt's Bees website.

2) Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Cetaphil is a well-known drugstore brand that is even recommended by dermatologists, so it is no surprise that Kim Kardashian is a fan of this product. This cleanser is best for oily-combination skin, as it deeply cleanses the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores. Being fragrance-free, the cleanser is great for individuals with sensitive skin.

The product has a gel-to-foam formula that does not strip the skin of its natural oils. The cleanser contains niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin to help soothe sensitive skin and strengthen the skin barrier.

The cleanser retails for $12.49 at Target and $13.95 on the Walmart website.

3) RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream

Retinol is a great ingredient to incorporate into a nighttime skincare routine. Kim Kardashian uses the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream. The cream visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This ensures one wakes up to plump, glowing skin the next morning.

The product uses pure RoC retinol for it to work its magic on the skin overnight. The brand's exclusive mineral complex provides deep hydration to the skin, keeping it fresh and dewy. It also has a skin-firming effect, giving one a youthful appearance.

The night cream retails for $29.99 on the RoC website.

4) L'Oreal True Match Super Blendable Foundation

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist loves to use the L'Oreal foundation on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. This foundation is available in 47 different shades and has a super blendable formula.

The product provides medium coverage and has a gorgeous natural finish. The formula is super hydrating and locks in moisture to prevent looking cakey as the day goes by.

The foundation retails for $13.99 on the L'Oreal website.

5) Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder

Another product Kim Kardashian's makeup artist swears by is the pressed powder by Rimmel. It gives the American socialite her iconic matte makeup look. The powder keeps away the shine for up to five hours with the help of the natural minerals in the formula.

This product is perfect for the 'cloud skin' makeup trend and gives one a poreless look. It is available in eight different shades and has a super lightweight formula. The product minimizes the appearance of any skin texture, giving one flawless-looking skin.

The pressed powder retails for $5.99 on the Rimmel website.

