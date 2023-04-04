What is Kim Kardashian's skincare routine? She swears by her 6-step regime

American celebrity-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is no stranger to soft skin, as previously reported by Caity Weaver from GQ. The 42-year-old's skincare routine is a simple six-step regime that she follows diligently to maintain her this flauntable asset.

Founder of her own skincare brand SKKN, Kardashian has from time to time provided a glimpse of her daily skincare regime, which consists of a lot of oils since her skin reportedly does not react well to moisturizers.

The entrepreneur takes really good care of not just her face but also her body; the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a dedicated serum for her decolletage and applies a lotion-oil combo all over her body.

Kim Kardashian's skincare routine consists of cult-favorites like Anastasia Beverly Hills' Hydrating Oil and Elizabeth Arden's All-Over Miracle Oil

1) this works' in transit no traces cleansing pads

Kim Kardashian's skincare routine uses this product instead of a regular cleanser. The cleansing pads are rose-scented, which the star claims is what initially drew her to this product.

The product is infused with this works' Bio Boost Superblend, which helps repair the skin while cleansing. It contains the additional goodness of rosewater, sweet almond oil, and water mint, which leaves the skin refreshed and hydrated.

The cleansing pads are a biodegradable product that have no adverse effects on the environment. The therapeutic scent of rosewater has a calming effect on the nerves, making it a pleasant experience to use. this works' in transit no traces cleansing pads retails for $27 on the brand's website.

2) Anastasia Beverly Hills' Hydrating Oil

As her skin does not react well to moisturizers, Kim Kardashian's skincare routine consists of a hydrating oil next which has nourishing qualities but a lightweight texture at the same time.

The oil is infused with Meditteranean botanical extracts, which can help deliver antioxidants to the skin. Antioxidants have a brightening effect and help fight free radical damage, thus resulting in even-toned skin.

The oil additionally contains the goodness of jojoba and borage seeds, which help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Black currants and rosehip oil help with skin texture, and meadowfoam helps with any signs of premature aging, thus making it an ideal addition in Kim Kardashian's skincare routine.

The product retails for $45 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website.

3) Guerlain Orchidee Imperiale's The Longevity Concentrate

Guerlain has some of the best luxury skincare products and Kim Kardashian's skincare routine incorporates its Longevity Concentrate. It is a great anti-aging product and helps bring life back to the areas where one has started losing it.

The product uses cell respiration technology to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, thus providing one with smooth, plump skin and minimizing the signs of aging overtime.

The formula is infused with tigernut extract to help streghten the skin structure and support the skin barrier. The rosehip extract has a skin perfecting effect, minimizing pores and making the skin more radiant. The Longetivity Concentrate retails for $550 on Guerlain's website.

4) Lancer's Contour Decollete Firming Concentrate

Kim Kardashian's skincare routine consists of a separate serum for the decolletage and chest region, which helps keep her skin tight and plump. The product provides immediate results and has a visible firming effect on the skin. Over long-term usage, the serum helps with the appearance of wrinkles and provides a youthful glow to the neck and chest.

The formula is infused with Marine Cone Snail venom, peptide liposomal system and acid-free exfoliating blend. It also contains red seaweed extracts to help with the skin texture, helping one smooth out any bumps and lines.

The product is further infused with high molecular weight hyaluronic acid to provide skin with hydration at multiple levels. Contour Decollete Firming Concentrate retails for $190 on the Lancer website.

5) Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum

The anti-aging eye serum in Kim Kardashian's skincare routine is a great product to help fight signs of aging around the eyes as its powerful formula helps retain the youthful appearance of the delicate skin around them. It visibly reduces fine lines, crow's feet, dark circles, and wrinkles.

Infused with sodium hyaluronate, the formula deeply moisturizes the skin around the eyes and acts as a viscosifier and emulsifier. It also helps replenish the skin and improves the skin texture.

The product retails for $50 on Kiehl's website.

6) Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour All-Over Miracle Oil

The entrepreneur revealed in a previous video that she combines her body lotion with body oil for ultimate moisturization, which is also the secret to her ever-glowing skin. To do so, Kim Kardashian's skincare routine consists of the crowd-favorite Elizabeth Arden's Miracle Oil.

The product has a potent blend of tsubaki oil, grape seed oil, ginger root extract, boswelia resin, vitamin-e, olive oil, avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, and rosemary extracts. It is also scented with a light floral fragrance to provide a soothing effect as one applies it. Combining this oil with lotion will provide ample hydration and intense moisturization, resulting in silky smooth skin, making it a perfect addition to Kim Kardashian's skincare routine.

The product retails for $29 on the Elizabeth Arden website.

Poll : 0 votes