Why did Kim Kardashian break down in tears while addressing co-parenting with Kanye West? Details explored

Kim Kardashian recently broke down while explaining her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. On Monday, December 26, 2022, the reality star appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, where she spoke in depth about her life, the controversies surrounding her family, and her relationship with Kanye.

Kanye West has been making headlines of late due to his controversial anti-Semitic comments, which have left people furious. All of that has doubled down on Kim Kardashian, who shares four kids with the rapper - 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint,4-uear-old Chicago, 3-year-old Psalm.

In the podcast interview, the SKIMS founder explained that she had been protecting her ex-husband's image from the kids. She said:

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

Kim Kardashian explains how she's protected her kids from the debacle

Kim Kardashian spoke at length about how she deals with the controversy surrounding Kanye West's comments and what she does to protect her kids from not knowing about the same. The reality star explained on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast that she was "holding on by a thread" and was doing everything she could to protect her kids:

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything. So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunch time. I hear what is being talked about.”

The Kardashians star also explained that protecting her kids from what was being said about their father online was a "full-time job." Kim confessed that it was worth it, and that she knew how to separate her thoughts and feelings about her ex-husband's controversy by holding up the image of a great father to her kids.

The SKKN founder revealed that if the kids, while riding to school, want to listen to their father's music, then she has to "have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids." She could then act like nothing was wrong and "have a good cry" after the kids were gone.

Kim ultimately became emotional when she spoke about her own father, Robert Kardashian:

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f***ing hard. I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them."

The TV personality further stated that she didn't want to bring internet negativity to her kids when they already knew nothing about it. She also expressed that this "is real, heavy, grownup s**t that they are not ready to deal with," and when they are, they will have the required conversations. Kim said:

"One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”

The Kardashian sister then detailed the time period when she and Kanye West were going through a divorce. The SKIMS founder revealed that the former couple had gone eight months without talking to each other.

During her appearance on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April 2022, she said:

“We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. Him and I just took a minute of not talking.”

Although Kim originally filed paperwork to end her marriage to the rapper in February 2021, the divorce was ultimately finalized in November 2022. However, the Kardashians star was declared legally single in March 2022.

