"The human race is in jeopardy": Kanye Nazi merch Ye24 claim leaves internet dumbfounded 

Although Kanye West seems to have steered away from making antisemitic remarks at the moment, a Twitter user has released an image of the rapper’s alleged upcoming merchandise which is anti-Jew. The sweatshirts include the Nazi swastika symbol, that has left the internet flabbergasted.

For those unversed, Kanye West has unleashed wrath against Jewish people in recent months. A few of his racist antics including him claiming to go “death con 3” on Jews, asking them to forgive Hitler and also infamously claiming to like the Nazi leader on an InfoWars episode.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @FarAwayAndCozy, who operates under the moniker ThePharmaCopYe-ist uploaded an image which is believed to be that of Kanye West’s upcoming merchandise on December 20. The caption of the tweet read- "Iconic."

In the image, one can see a man and a woman wearing black sweatshirts which are alleged to be from Ye’s upcoming collection. The back of the sweatshirts seemingly looks like the Swatsika symbol encircled by stars. A woman sitting on a giant cube-shamed structure can be seen wearing the jersey with similar motifs.

Not only does the design look familiar to the Nazi symbol, it also seems to spell “Ye,” which is the rapper’s legally changed first name.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet with the Kanye West merchandise had amassed 647 likes and over 17k views.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s alleged sweatshirt design

Internet users were left dumbfound after seeing the collection. Many could not believe that the rapper would consider selling anti-Jew clothing. Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment. A few tweets read:

Netizen reacts to Ye's Swastika merch (Image via Twitter)

It is important to note that West has not confirmed that he is releasing the aforementioned sweatshirts.

It also appears that the image uploaded by ThePharmaCopYe-ist is fake. Twitter user @vitin1000cc uploaded another photo where the models who wore Ye’s alleged sweatshirts posed in the exact similar manner. However, the models were seen wearing different sweatshirts leading to confirm that the West merchandise is fake and the image that included his sweatshirts is photoshopped.

Kanye West’s presidential campaign merchandise sells on eBay

As the Yeezy-designer continues to trend online, listings of the rapper’s t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases and flip-flops related to his 2024 run for president has appeared on Amazon and eBay.

Images of the merchandise showcased “YE24” printed on a blue phone case, a black hoodie with his face on it along with the “YE24” phrase and a black t-shirt with “YE24” printed on it along with stars in red and blue printed on the bottom and top of the phrase.The rapper can also be seen holding a cross on another t-shirt.

The rapper's merch being sold on eBay (Image via eBay)

The prices of the Kanye West merchandise range from $20-$30 for hats, hoodies which are priced up to $50 and other items.

It is important to note that it remains unclear whether it is being sold by the rapper himself or third parties. Considering the fact that the Donda singer would have promoted his merch social media platforms if it was designed by him, it is likely that the items are not designed by West.

