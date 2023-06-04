Wang Yibo's look for the Chanel Métiers d'art show in Tokyo wins the internet: "Yibo and Chanel are a perfect match"

Wang Yibo is well-known for his impeccable fashion sense, whether it be rocking chic women's wear on the red carpet or being spotted in edgy streetwear on his off-days. The Chinese multi-hyphenated star recently made an appearance at the Chanel 2022/23 Métiers d'art show in Tokyo, and the internet couldn't get enough of his look.

The Chinese actor of The Untamed fame has often been spotted in creative, fashion-forward outfits, thus leading him to have a massive fan following for his fashion sense. Being one of the ambassadors of Chanel, his presence at the show was a given. At the Métiers d'art show, he appeared alongside big names like Kristen Stewart, Park Seo-Jun, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Nana Komatsu.

Wang Yibo's look for the Chanel Métiers d'art show in Tokyo wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@chanelofficial)

Netizens loved his fashion and beauty choices, stating how gorgeous the actor looked for the show. Moreover, fans exclaimed how perfect the collaboration between Wang Yibo and Chanel was, as both the entities are known to be "classy, authentic and elegant."

Just as Jennie is often called the "Human Chanel," Yibo is endearingly referred as the "Prince of Chanel" by his fans because he has often shown up at the luxury fashion house's shows in some extremely fashionable looks. Since the Chinese singer's fashion and beauty choices have yet again stole the show, it has prompted the internet to applaud the pairing of edgy jewelry with funky pants.

Wang Yibo rocks an all-black look for Chanel 2022/23 Métiers d'art show in Tokyo

Yibo showed up to the Chanel 2022/23 Métiers d'art show in Tokyo in an all-black outfit, which was further elevated by pairing it with his straight black hair. Being a musician at heart, Wang Yibo couldn't help commenting on the fascinating music choice of the show. In an interview with Chanel, the singer said:

"From the slow-paced music at the beginning to fast-paced classics in a Dakar style...It's a great fusion."

Yibo brought intrigue to his all-black outfit by opting for funky pants with patchwork detailing. The pants were the star of the show, which featured a play of multiple colors and textures, much like the Métiers d'art collection. The Chinese actor has often paired his outfits with stylish jewelry to elevate his outfits, and he did just that as he went with a black beaded neck chain for this look.

As it happened, Twitter users went on to compare his 2023 look with his previous years' stylings for Chanel shows, noting that he looked just as gorgeous as he did earlier. The comparison photos also showed that Wang Yibo's choice of accessories stayed the same as he opted for statement jewelry pieces and belts like he did years back.

maria @gremlinyibito chanel wang yibo you’ll always be superior chanel wang yibo you’ll always be superior https://t.co/Q98F9BFKml

estef 廿 @trcer85 THE HOTTEST, MOST BEAUTIFUL CHANEL BOY WANG YIBO THE HOTTEST, MOST BEAUTIFUL CHANEL BOY WANG YIBO https://t.co/CMwmDP90oc

The multi-hyphenated artist's hairstyle pulled the whole look together, opting for a simple yet stylish hairdo. Wang Yibo went with a side part for this look, styling his bangs and fringes to curl away from his face to create a layered look.

The Chinese actor also incorporated soft waves to the front section of his hair to bring in some texture, which was further highlighted by his bangs that beautifully framed his face to highlight his facial features.

Poll : 0 votes