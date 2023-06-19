Stray Kids I.N, Lee Know and Seungmin's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet: "This is too much...they look amazing"

Stray Kids have taken the world by storm with their latest hit single S-Class, and it is no surprise to spot the boy band members gracing the cover page of top magazines around the world.

Dazed Korea recently announced I.N, Lee Know and Seungmin as the cover stars for their July issue. Each of the hit boy band members gets an individual cover along with two group cover features. The July issue of Dazed Korea will offer five different covers to choose from, featuring the three Stray Kids members in a fresh summer-themed pictorial.

Netizens were thrilled to see the Instagram post by the magazine announcing their July cover stars. Fans noted that the three of them looked absolutely stunning in the pictorial, with each member being perfectly styled in outfits by Dior. The singers sported bright topwear from the Dior Tears collection, each of their outfits personalized to best fit the particular member.

Stray Kids stars I.N, Lee Know and Seungmin stun the internet in their latest magazine cover (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

The Stray Kids members are well-known for their fashion sense and are regarded as icons not only for their music, but also their unique sense of style. The pictorial aims to capture I.N, Lee Know and Seungmin in their element, radiating their individuality and showcasing their willingness to experiment with new styles.

Stray Kids Lee Know, Seungmin and I.N look stunning in their latest magazine cover

The maknae of the group sported a bright orange topwear for his individual cover, which perfectly contrasts his dark suit and black hair. With a minimal matte base and peachy lip and eye makeup, I.N's look beautifully highlights his facial features, especially drawing attention to his sharp eyes. The singer went with minimal styling for his hairdo, leaving it straight and without a parting, as he usually does.

Lee Know opted for a minimal base makeup look as well, but he added some intrigue with bold eyebrows. His brows helped accentuate his subtle makeup, making his facial features stand out. As for his hair, the Stray Kids star went with a light brown hue with red undertones, which looked gorgeous when paired with his white outfit.

Seungmin rocked a beautiful rose blonde hair color for this pictorial, with the pink undertones elevating the entire look. The singer's outfits were darker compared to the other two, which paired especially well with his hairstyle. Seungmin went with a neat center part that flaunted his darker hair roots, adding some depth to the hairdo.

Netizens loved that Lee Know and Seungmin were the header for Dazed Korea's official YouTube and Twitter accounts post their announcement. Some STAYs even joked about the fact that they didn't simply get one cover with all three Stray Kids members, but several different covers featuring the stars, stating that the singers leave their fans "broke but so so proud".

The next big stage performance for the hit boy band is scheduled for August 18, 2023. Stray Kids will be appearing beside other K-pop acts like THE BOYZ, (G)I-DLE and ATEEZ for KCON LA '23.

Poll : 0 votes