5 popular Stray Kids' I.N hairstyles that are perfect for Summer 2023

Stray Kids members always rock some of the best hairstyles in the Korean entertainment industry, and member I.N has some absolutely stunning hairdos that one can recreate this summer. With the hot and humid days just around the corner, having a few shorter looks in your arsenal will be a good call.

The Stray Kids' member has experimented with several hair colors, ranging from soft pastels to vibrant shades. To add intrigue to the shorter hairdos that he tends to opt for, the idol often experiments with both colors and textures, incorporating soft waves and differently styled bangs into his looks.

Stray Kids' I.N plays around with hair color and texture to keep his hairstyles interesting

1) Brown hair with soft waves

A beautiful soft brown hair color is a classic that one can always trust to look gorgeous, no matter the occasion. I.N incorporated waves into his look to give it a softer feel, which added a touch of cuteness to the hairdo. The waves added volume to his hair, giving him a fresh and youthful look.

To achieve this effortless hairstyle, one simply needs to part their hair down the side and use a hair straightener to create soft waves throughout. This will give your hair the light and wispy feel needed to achieve the Stray Kids member's look. To make the hairstyle even more summer-friendly, one can use some hairpins to pin up the bangs and fringes, which will keep all the hair away from the face.

2) Pastel pink hair with off-center part

Pastel pink is a common hair color among many K-pop idols, and it is no surprise I.N went with it too, as he has often opted for lighter hair colors. Pairing it with straight parted hair with brushed up bangs gave the look a hint of edge, which looks stunning paired with the wet look.

Achieving this look is quite easy as one simply needs to start with straightening their hair, making sure even the bangs are nice and straight. Then go in with some hair gel to achieve the edgy wet look. One can even use hair wax to make the bangs stay brushed up, which one will especially need if they plan to be out and about on that day.

3) Auburn hair with a tousled look

Auburn is an extremely beautiful hair color that is rarer to see, compared to pastels and vibrant shades. The hair color looks gorgeous on I.N and he further styled his hair into soft wispy waves to elevate the look. This styling gave his hair major volume and an effortlessly chic look.

The key to this look is keeping it casual and effortless; the Stray Kids member achieved this by opting for a no parting look. One can achieve the wispy look by styling the top most layer of their hair into soft waves and leaving the rest as is. Avoid using any hair styling products as they will weigh down the hair, making it hard to achieve the wispy look.

4) Black hair with bangs brushed up

Black being I.N's natural hair color, it looks perfect him. This hairstyle is edgy and perfect for a formal or professional setting. Since the bangs are brushed up for this look, this hairstyle is great for hot and humid days when one doesn't want the hair anywhere near their face or nape of the neck.

The hairdo will require hair wax to hold the styling, so it would be best to keep some handy before recreating this look. Begin with parting your hair down the side and straightening it. Then apply some hair wax and brush it all up and away from the face using a wide-toothed comb.

5) Black hair paired with a headband

Headbands are one of the best accessories for the summer season. They help keep the sweat away from the face and also keep the hair tucked away. I.N went with a messy chic hairstyle to pair with his headband. The contrast of the white headband with his black hair looked stunning, making the hairdo even better.

There are multiple ways one can wear their headband, and I.N went with a sporty look. Perfect to pair with an athleisure outfit, he kept his hairstyle casual and effortless. You will need some hair gel to create the wet look, then roughly tousle up the hair to create layers.

The Stray Kids member also incorporated layers into his hairdo to give it some texture, which one can easily achieve with the help of a hair curler or even hair straightener. To finish off the look, go with a zig zag parting to give the hair more volume.

Stray Kids' I.N has some fabulous looks that one can sport this summer. However, it is important to keep in mind that hair styling products are not meant to be left in your hair overnight.

It would be best to wash your hair thoroughly if you plan to go for a hairstyle that uses hair gel, hair wax, or any other styling product. This ensures the hair and scalp stays healthy for one to continue enjoying experimenting with different hairdos.

