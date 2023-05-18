BLACKPINK star Rosé's hair color at Cannes 2023 and 4 other popular colors the K-pop star has been spotted in

BLACKPINK Rosé has been rocking a gorgeous strawberry blonde hair color as of late and she just made her Cannes debut sporting the very same and some chic baby bangs. Prior to this, the singer sported messy bangs for the Elle Korea June cover with the same hair color.

The On The Ground singer is well-known for her choice of lighter hair colors compared to her fellow girl group members. Whether it be blonde or pastels, the singer has tried them all and looked absolutely fabulous in them.

While Rosé tends to opt for easy-to-achieve hairstyles, she often experiments with her hair color. The singer is way more experimental with hair colors compared to her fellow BLACKPINK members, often going for different shades of blonde or lighter pastel hues.

The singer's choice of hair colors is fitting for her personal style, which tends to lean towards fun and frolicky outfits. She has dabbled in edgier hair color jobs for BLACKPINK's music videos, but she often tends to switch back to a lighter shade soon after.

BLACKPINK Rosé tends to experiment with different shades of blonde

1) Strawberry blonde

For her Cannes debut, the singer sported the same hair color that she can be seen rocking in the Elle Korea June cover. Rosé has often opted for this hair color, looking absolutely gorgeous in the same. Strawberry blonde is a great to way add some variety to her looks, as the singer tends to go for blonde hairdos quite often.

A great way to bring depth to a strawberry blonde hair color is to opt for a deeper pink color around the roots and as lowlights. This will lift the strawberry blonde shade and give it a more natural look.

2) True blonde

A true blonde hairdo is a classic among K-pop idols and nobody does it better than the BLACKPINK member. Rosé's gorgeous true blonde hair color is immaculate, with even her roots being perfectly dyed. Most idols tend to leave their roots darker, but the Pink Venom singer went with a full-on blonde look.

True blonde is a highly vibrant hair color that looks perfect with almost all outfits. This is the hair color the singer went with for her Met Gala debut, making it an iconic hair color that BLINKs will forever remember. She has often opted for this color in the past as well, elevating her looks to the next level.

3) Pastel blue with hints of lavender

Pastel blue is a dreamy hair color, and with Rosé bringing in a touch of lavender, the hair color looks ethereal on her. The lavender lowlights lifted the lighter pastel blue shade, giving the hairdo an illusion of depth, which made it look more natural.

One can even use a darker shade of blue instead of lavender, as it will lend a similar effect to the hair color. Since pastels can fade out to look dull, hairstylists recommend going one tone deeper than the desired look. This way the hair color will slowly fade out over time into the hue one likes.

4) Pastel pink

Pastel pink is the perfect hair color to experiment with currently, as Barbie-core has made a comeback and pink is the new trending color for everything fashion and beauty. Rosé's pastel pink hair color was flawless, with her roots being perfectly touched up to create a seamless finish.

One can add depth to the hairdo with a darker pink near the roots. This will help accentuate the pastel pink and add some intrigue to the hairdo. Alternatively, one can also go for an ombre effect to make the look more interesting.

5) Platinum blonde

Rosé loves playing around with all shades of blonde, as it brings variety to her everyday looks. The best part about platinum blonde is that it is quite easy to maintain. To achieve the same look as Rosé, ask your hairstylist to go with a blue undertone to make the shade appear more cool-toned.

The singer has also sported platinum blonde hair with darker roots, which tends to have more dimension. By simply going in with a dark gray or black, one can easily lift the platinum blonde shade.

Before experimenting with lighter hair colors, do keep in mind that you will need a proper haircare routine. Especially if one has dark hair, they will need heavy bleach treatment to achieve these looks. A hydrating haircare routine is essential for keeping your locks lustrous and frizz-free. Along with that, one will also need a good hair conditioner and hair mask that will deeply nourish the hair and scalp.

