3 popular EXO Chen hairstyles apt for Summer 2023

Whether it be Kai with his impeccable sense of fashion or Chen with his effortlessly stylish looks, EXO members always nail it when it comes to fashion and beauty looks. The main vocalist of EXO has had his share of fun with vibrant hair colors after his debut, but recently, he has been sticking to his natural hair color.

Being the only married member of the boy band, the singer has been keeping it low-key and recently dropped a teaser for his track Before the Petals Fall, which is a part of Sy Project. Even for his hairstyles, the EXO star has been going for more subtle looks as of late, which are in fact perfect for the upcoming summer.

EXO Chen's short and minimal hairdos are just what you need this summer

1) Super short hair with trimmed sides

Buzzcuts are the perfect hairstyle to beat the heat, but not everybody is willing to trim away all their hair. Chen's super short hairdo is perfect for those who are seeking for a look that is just as effective as the buzzcut without requiring you to trim all your hair.

To provide the hairdo with some intrigue, Chen made use of different hair lengths that gave his hair some structure. He kept the hair at the crown of his head longer than the sides and back to create a look that is similar to an undercut, but without the shaved sides and back.

By incorporating micro bangs, he was able to frame his face beautifully. This draws attention to the facial features and gives the face a sculpted look. Micro bangs especially draw attention to the eyebrows and eyes, so one can rock this hairstyle if they plan to wear stunning eye makeup.

2) Highly textured wavy hairdo

This highly textured hairstyle is equal parts edgy and adorable. Most K-pop idols tend to opt for soft waves, but Chen went all out with tight curls. This look can be easily achieved with a perm, which the EXO member has rocked several times in the past since his debut.

This is a great hairdo if you have frizzy hair, as you can use the frizz to your advantage with some hair gel to create this fluffy, voluminous hair look. Chen kept his bangs out and curled them as well, but you can make it more summer-friendly by pinning them up or pull them back using a hairband.

To achieve this look, keep the sides of the hair trimmed short and the hair at the crown of the head considerably long to create the curls. If one doesn't want a perm, it is super easy to create this look using a straightener as well. By leaving tufts of hair sticking out, the hairstyle has a gorgeous messy chic look.

3) Medium-length hair with trimmed sides and back

This hairstyle would be a better choice compared to the rest when one needs something for a professional or formal setting. Chen's medium-length hair is easy to replicate and extremely low-maintenance. He kept the sides slightly shorter than the rest of his hair to give the hairdo some texture.

To get this look, part your hair slightly off-center to create intrigue. The EXO member used both heat styling and hair gel for this look. Start off by styling the bangs to curl inwards ever so slightly and curl the rest of the hair away from the face. By styling the hair in multiple directions, one can make their hairstyle look more voluminous and youthful.

After styling the hair, use some hair gel to give it a wet look. The key to achieve the singer's look is to tousle up the hair after applying the hair gel. This makes the hairdo look more effortless and lived-in.

Chen's hairstyles are apt for summer with their effortlessness, and they have the perfect look of casual hairdos with a hint of edginess. Not requiring much styling, one can easily achieve this look at home and rock them this summer.

