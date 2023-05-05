5 wildly popular EXO Kai hairstyles as K-Pop star gears up to enlist in military next week

On May 4, 2023, SM Entertainment announced that EXO member Kai will be enlisting in the military in the coming week for his mandatory military service. The K-pop idol will be beginning his basic training program on May 11 and will be serving as a social service agent for about two years. For privacy purposes, the agency has decided to keep the exact time and location concealed, as Kai himself wished for a low-key event.

The EXO member has always loved experimenting with different hair colors. From vibrant green to a striking orange, the K-pop idol has tried them all. Although Kai has previously played around with hairstyles like cornrows, he usually goes for his signature upcombed bangs look.

1) Medium-length blonde locks

Blonde is a hair color that most K-pop idols have tried out sometime or the other. The EXO member is no different, rather he has sported this hair color several times since his debut. One of his most popular hairstyles is where he sports a true blonde shade. The wet look combined with the blonde hair looks gorgeous on the K-pop idol.

To achieve this look, one needs to keep some hair gel handy. The Rover singer kept his long locks brushed back for this hairstyle and used hair gel to give them a wet look. To add some intrigue, he left a few locks loose that fell on his forehead to give the hairdo a messy but chic look.

2) Light pastel violet undercut

Pastel hair colors contrast well with darker clothing, which Kai chose for this look. Violet is a gorgeous color to begin with, but it can look quite intense when used as a hair color. Pastel violet makes the look much softer and easier to pair with multiple outfits.

The Love Shot singer went for an undercut for this look. The haircut brought in a hint of edginess to the otherwise soft look. Keeping the back and sides trimmed also makes this a great hairdo for summer, especially the hot and humid days. He left a few locks of his bangs loose to help frame his facial features, which drew attention to his eyes and the subtle yet stunning makeup.

3) Medium-length strawberry blonde locks

Strawberry blonde is a gorgeous shade to rock on an everyday. It is a great hair color to pair with several outfits and fits in seamlessly with most aesthetics. For this look as well, Kai went with a wet look, which elevated the pink undertones of his hair even further.

Kai has tried multiple hairstyles with this hair color but the wet look will stay forever iconic as it brings out the pinkish hue of his blonde hair and looks absolutely fabulous. To achieve the look, one will need to use some hair gel and instead of brushing it, it would be best to simply run your fingers through the hair and tousle it up.

4) Short dark blue wispy locks

Dark blue is a great hair color if an individual has dark hair and doesn't want to stray too far from their original hair color. The color is hard to make out unless one observes it under a source of light and is a great shade to ease oneself into hair coloring.

For this hairstyle, Kai went with light wispy waves. The LOVE ME RIGHT singer left his hair soft and fluttery, which gave his hair more volume. The soft waves added some texture to the hairstyle, making it more interesting.

5) Short black hair with brushed back bangs

Black being his natural hair color, it works perfectly with his skin tone and looks absolutely stunning on the K-pop idol. Black works well with most skin tones and even if you have lighter hair, the color will look just as great on you.

Kai styled his hair by brushing his long bangs back. The brushed back hair highlights his facial features wonderfully and parting it down the middle gives it a retro look. He also lets a few locks loose to fall on his forehead to help them frame his face.

