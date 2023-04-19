5 popular J-Hope haircuts great for summer as BTS star debuts buzz cut ahead of military enlistment

After Jin, J-Hope is the second BTS member to have started his military enlistment. The K-pop idol recently posted on Instagram a handwritten note which can be roughly translated to "I'll have a good trip!!" In the same post, the singer debuted a buzzcut, which is mandatory before the enlistment.

j-hope debuts buzzcut to announce his military enlistment (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

The buzzcut might be one of the best hairstyles for summer and J-Hope looks absolutely stunning in it. However, many don't like cutting their hair that short due to the fear of the time it will take to grow back. On that note, check out some of the hairstyles the MORE singer has sported that are perfect for hot and humid days.

Top 5 hairstyles of J-Hope that are great for the summer season

1) Shorter on the sides

Before debuting a buzzcut, J-Hope posted on Instagram to show his fans a short haircut, which was way shorter than what he usually goes for. The haircut looked amazing on the BTS member and is something anybody can rock on an everyday basis.

The K-pop idol kept the sides quite short compared to the top section of his hair. The best part is that the longer strands can be styled in multiple ways. One can style them as the singer did in the post or they can be combed back for a polished look.

The sides are customizable to one's preferred length, so you can also experiment with an undercut instead of simply trimming the sides. This hairstyle ensures the hair stays off the face and neck, making it perfect for humid weather.

2) Wispy layers

Layers are always on trend, whether it be long hair or short hair. J-Hope sported this haircut for his on the street music video. This haircut looks better when the hair is left slightly long.

If one has wavy hair, this haircut will require next to no styling and will be very easy to maintain. With straight or curly hair, you might need to style it with a flat iron to get the singer's look.

The BTS star kept his hair pretty much the same length throughout and simply styled his locks into soft waves to add texture. The bangs are optional when it comes to summers because they can make one sweat more if they are constantly lying on the forehead.

3) Sleeked back

Sleeked back hairstyles are polished and great for the summer season. Simply using some hair wax or hair gel, one can keep all the hair out of the face. This look is easy to achieve and does not take much time, which makes it a perfect everyday hairstyle.

If you want to add more texture to your hair, you can lightly curl some locks so they add some structure to your haircut. J-Hope curled the back ends of his hair to give it more volume, so it does not fall flat in comparison to the crown.

4) Long hair

Long hair is the last haircut one thinks of when it comes to summer. However, when styled right, it can help one beat the heat and look fabulous at the same time.

For summer, one of the best ways to style long hair is to tie it all up at the back. This keeps the hair away from the face and neck, making it perfect for sunny days. Long hair gives one the opportunity to experiment with man buns and ponytails, which are stunning for all occasions.

5) Short hair

The classic short hairdo is perfect for hot weather and requires next to no maintenance. J-Hope went for a choppy haircut that naturally creates layers and gives the hair intense volume.

If one wants the singer's look, they can take locks of hair and curl them inwards using a hair straightener. The flat iron ensures that the hair is styled into waves and not full-on curls, giving one volume without completely changing the original hair texture.

These hairstyles are easy to customize and one can always add elements of choice to their haircut. When it comes to summer-friendly haircuts, one should keep in mind how their hair reacts to heat and humidity.

If the hair tends to get frizzy, one will need to get a haircut that can help manage the frizz. If your scalp is oily and your hair loses volume due to it, then you can incorporate layers into your haircut to help create more volume.

Poll : 0 votes