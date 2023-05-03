"Really mad about today": Fans shocked as agency announces EXO Kai's sudden enlistment amidst group comeback reports

The EXO-L fandom was upset as SM Entertainment suddenly announced EXO Kai's enlistment through a notice on April 3, 2023. The agency shared that the idol was preparing for the group's comeback scheduled for this year when they were informed about his enlistment. The agency stated that the artist is set to begin his duties next week in light of recent changes in the Military Manpower Administration regulations.

Translated into English as per allkpop, the agency's statement read:

"Kai was preparing for EXO's comeback for this year, but because of a recent change in regulations by the Military Manpower Administration, he's set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11. He'll receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker"

Fans were heartbroken after the announcement was made.

The EXO comeback would mark the first time since 2019 that all group members would be reunited for an album. Moreover, in his previous interactions with fans, Kai expressed his excitement about the full group comeback.

Fans were heartbroken after the announcement was made.

Fans get emotional as EXO Kai is set to enlist in the military on May 11, 2023

Fans were ecstatic when Suho announced that they will be making a full group comeback this year in a post uploaded to Instagram on January 1, 2023. With six members (Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun) completing their military service, only Kai, aka Jong-in, and Sehun were left to enlist.

Fans were especially thrilled to see Baekhyun get discharged last month, as it meant that all the members would soon be under one roof.

EXO career by 2025 would be 13 years old and they spent 7 of those years in the military

EXO leader Suho's Instagram post teasing the comeback this year heightened fans' excitement. However, it was short-lived as SM Entertainment made a surprise announcement about Kai's enlistment date being set for May 11, 2023. With barely a week to go, fans were devastated upon hearing the announcement of the group being separated once again.

The group's last release was in June 2021 with the album titled Don’t Fight the Feeling. The last time EXO was together as a group was in 2019, when Xiumin enlisted for his military duties.

Many fans mentioned that they were tired of waiting for the group's comeback. They also shared how excited the Rover singer was during his recent live stream as he spoke about the comeback. Some even talked about the fact that the group wasn't even together for a long time before the Rover singer's enlistment announcement took the industry by storm.

JONGIN ENLISTING ON MAY 11 WAIT THAT'S NEXT WEEK???!!! I'M SHAKING WHAT

jongin was the most excited when talking about their group comeback. he was the representative of exo when the other members are in the military and you're telling me he won't be around during their comeback as a whole group. this is heartbreaking.

Jongin said he'll do more rover challenges, he'll do more IG lives, he said he'll buy a new phone and contact us on bubble everyday JUST YESTERDAY and look what happened now

It hasn't been long since the seven met together and announced a comeback but now they will take kai and separate them again:(

no but like jongin did so much to keep exo brand when everyone was in the military and now whe can't even enjoy exo group cb when it's finally here I am so sad

We will cheer you on no matter what. Forever with kai



I will be waiting for you to be discharged kim jongin and will always love you. I just hope you are healthy and don't worry about us here

큥✴︎ @kyoongpride



From

“EXO is reportedly make a full group comeback this summer”



To

“Kai will enlist in the military service on May 11th, 2023”



From "EXO is reportedly make a full group comeback this summer" To "Kai will enlist in the military service on May 11th, 2023" can't believe the emotional damage is still exists up until now… JUST AN EXOL THING

if they don't surprise drop this exo album today so kai can have a comeback with his full group before he goes

kai wdym we're not gonna get exo full member comeback

when all of us EXO-L's thought we would be having a full group comeback.. what happened to that... The sudden military enlistment of Kai

Moreover, SM Entertainment's choice of words suggested that the military draft was sudden. They shared that the idol was preparing for the album and that the agency will inform fans about the upcoming album after ironing out the details.

guys it's literally say he was getting ready for exo comeback and sudden change just happened in the military rules meaning not even sm was ready for this like....

I'm mean, what was SM waiting for? It's been 3 months since Baekhyun got discharged. Suho got his solo album almost immediately after getting discharged, so it's not that difficult to give them the cb if they really wanted to, but no, SM was busy doing other things.

Tatia @kimjuncottonOT9 Top 3 worst enlistments:

1. Xiumin

2. Chanyeol

Top 3 worst enlistments: 1. Xiumin 2. Chanyeol 3. Kai [NEW]

EXO is one of the most prominent K-pop groups in history. Having debuted in 2012, the group gave the K-pop industry classic hits such as Growl, Monster, CALL ME BABY, The Eve, Love Shot, and more. Members of the group have also made their own successful individual careers, ranging from entertainers to actors and even solo musicians.

Kai recently made an impressive comeback on March 13, 2023, with this third EP titled Rover. The Rover dance challenge also went viral on the internet.

