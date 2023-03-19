"KAI CENTER OF ALL CENTERS!!": EXO KAI's Rover MV leaves fans swooning over the idol's talents

EXO’s KAI has enchanted fans with his music video for Rover that dropped on March 13, 2023. KAI is popular in K-pop for his unique vocals, incredible fashion sense, difficult choreographies, and being one of the best performers overall. The Peaches star has yet again surprised fans and exemplified the power he holds in the industry with another comeback, Rover.

The music video captures KAI in his element, showcasing powerful vocals, magnificent dance moves, breathtaking visuals, meaningful lyrics, and a unique composition living up to his name in an industry that keeps throwing new challenges at artists. The idol sang about how unstoppable he was in the music video Rover,

“As you see who I am, watch me go. Baby, catch me if you can”

As soon as fans saw Rover, the artist went trending on social media, and fans spammed the internet while praising the idol for his incredible talents.

The EXO member has previously set the bar extremely high with his debut extended play Kai and its lead single Mmmh released on November 30, 2020. The album is ranked at number 2 on the Gaon Album Chart and has been certified Platinum by the KMCA. His latest track Rover is already breaking the charts and winning the hearts of music aficionados globally.

EXO KAI's Rover MV leaves fans drooling over the artist’s talents

Rover is the lead single from the idol's third EP of the same name. An upbeat track with heavy bass, marimba, bells, and several percussions, Rover's lyrics reflect freedom from others' perceptions and encourages living independently, which is especially inspiring for a new generation of listeners who are often influenced by social media and negative remarks.

The track is also a remake of Bulgarian artist DARA's Mr. Rover. The single is gaining traction on the internet, and fans are delighted to see their favorite artist in the new avatar.

Check out how fans reacted to Rover’s Music video on social media:

Fans were enthralled with Rover's music video and had multiple reactions commending the smash track’s impact. EP Rover features a total of six songs, including the lead track of the same title. The physical album has five versions, including two photobook versions, one Sleeve version, one Digipack version, and one SMini version.

In February 2023, SM announced that the singer would publish a new solo album. On February 17, the artist’s agency confirmed that his new EP Rover will be published on March 13. The album also has other tracks including Black Mirror, Bomba, Slidin, Say You Love Me, and Sinner.

KAI is a member of famous K-pop band EXO

Kim Jong-in, popularly known by his stage name KAI, is a South Korean singer, model, actor, and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its subunit Exo-K, and SuperM.

The artist has appeared in several TV dramas, including Choco Bank in 2016, Andante in 2017, and Spring Has Come in 2018. He also enjoys one of the largest international fandoms as a South Korean artist.

The EXO member published his second extended play Peaches and its lead single of the same name on November 30, 2021. The album set many records, including ranking at number 3 on the Gaon Album Chart and has also been certified Platinum.

