EXO reveals details about their 2023 group comeback

On February 21, 2023, a news article revealed further details about EXO's 2023 group comeback.

It stated that their comeback is most likely to take place in the second quarter of the year, more accurately between April and June. Additionally, there's also the possibility of them conducting a world tour this year too, given that all the members are together after a long time.

As the news hit the internet, fans couldn't contain their excitement. While there were many hints of the group's comeback from their leader, Suho, fans weren't expecting an upcoming tour.

Neither had fans expected the recent announcement of the group's album. With both an album and a tour possibly awaiting the fans, they've already started to make plans to prepare themselves for it.

_61bbh 'ㅅ' @sbbbh61 "The idol group EXO's full comeback and the release of an Aespa regular album are scheduled for the second quarter."



"In the second quarter, virtually all of the artist lineup, including EXO is about to make a comeback, and we found that most of them are planning a global tour" "The idol group EXO's full comeback and the release of an Aespa regular album are scheduled for the second quarter.""In the second quarter, virtually all of the artist lineup, including EXO is about to make a comeback, and we found that most of them are planning a global tour" https://t.co/XvscjFUesb

Fans react to the announcement of EXO's upcoming group comeback and possible world tour

Following the tangible announcement of EXO's comeback, fans rejoiced on the same since they'd been waiting for years for a full group comeback. Since it said that there would be a full group comeback, fans are hoping that the band member Lay, who left the agency a few years ago, will also possibly be a part of it.

로버 R𝒪VER 🫧 @kachingyours exol from last years until now waiting EXO COMEBACK exol from last years until now waiting EXO COMEBACK 😂 https://t.co/dCRsECWkmq

𝐄𝐗𝓞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 @Kyoongs_Luv EXO full group comeback and a world tour.



EXO Ls:



EXO full group comeback and a world tour.EXO Ls:https://t.co/eWJIp9ytYd

ari_forever @with__ot9 IS THIS FOR EXO COMEBACK? So this line is just for baekhyun in this part of song,so it means there are also others participating in this song tooIS THIS FOR EXO COMEBACK? So this line is just for baekhyun in this part of song,so it means there are also others participating in this song too 😭 IS THIS FOR EXO COMEBACK?😭😭 https://t.co/fRUECdrgkS

Band member Baekhyun has also been giving spoilers and hints through his Bubble account. He recently posted a picture of himself in the recording studio with a small section of his verse on the lyric sheet shown in the image. Since his verse was labeled with his name, fans think that the song was one of EXO's upcoming tracks.

The new article has a time estimate within which the group's album will be released. Thus, fans have connected the dots and taken the various hints the members have been giving. They have speculated that the album should come out sometime in April.

With just a little over a month left for the album's release, fans are celebrating it and some even have theories of the possible concepts that the group will adopt.

𝐄𝐗𝓞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐃 @Kyoongs_Luv 5 years ago when Suho said "we'll stand on the stage with Lay soon", now the time has come to witness a full group ot9 EXO comeback and world tour.



5 years ago when Suho said "we'll stand on the stage with Lay soon", now the time has come to witness a full group ot9 EXO comeback and world tour. https://t.co/0PEKr3YkuM

kaisoo @soIoksoo EXO COMEBACK A N D WORLD TOUR ARE YOU KIDDING ME



EXO COMEBACK A N D WORLD TOUR ARE YOU KIDDING MEhttps://t.co/UnFI1YNawu

DR ☤ ‏ @NANAL0EY I think EXO new comeback is in April . I think EXO new comeback is in April . https://t.co/hRlUFcwIp5

With the tour announcement, fans wonder if all the members will be participating or if some will have to depart for their mandatory military service. Regardless, since no news has been confirmed or announced by SM Entertainment, fans will have to wait for an official statement from the agency.

Fans might also be getting three, if not more, solo albums from the EXO members. While Kai's third solo album, Rover, has already been announced, there are two more possible comebacks from D.O. and Baekhyun. Kai's third solo album is set to be released on March 13, 2023.

During Baekhyun's special broadcast following his return from military service, he stated that he'd soon begin recording songs. However, that wasn't all as he also revealed that there would be a solo tour by the end of this year.

D.O., on the other hand, revealed through a Bubble post that his solo album/project will roll out after EXO's group comeback.

SM Entertainment has planned quite an eventful year for its artists.

Their Concert LINE-UP preview revealed that artists like TVXQ, NCT Dream, aespa, ONEW, BoA, KEY, Red Velvet, and TAEYEON will have concerts in several Asian countries. With quite a handful of content packed for fans of SM artists, they rejoice at the same.

Considering the inactive year EXO-L's had in 2022, they are happy to have all the members back at the same time and have a lot of content to look forward to in 2023.

