EXO reveals details about their 2023 group comeback

On February 21, 2023, a news article revealed further details about EXO's 2023 group comeback.
It stated that their comeback is most likely to take place in the second quarter of the year, more accurately between April and June. Additionally, there's also the possibility of them conducting a world tour this year too, given that all the members are together after a long time.
As the news hit the internet, fans couldn't contain their excitement. While there were many hints of the group's comeback from their leader, Suho, fans weren't expecting an upcoming tour.
Neither had fans expected the recent announcement of the group's album. With both an album and a tour possibly awaiting the fans, they've already started to make plans to prepare themselves for it.
Fans react to the announcement of EXO's upcoming group comeback and possible world tour
Following the tangible announcement of EXO's comeback, fans rejoiced on the same since they'd been waiting for years for a full group comeback. Since it said that there would be a full group comeback, fans are hoping that the band member Lay, who left the agency a few years ago, will also possibly be a part of it.
Band member Baekhyun has also been giving spoilers and hints through his Bubble account. He recently posted a picture of himself in the recording studio with a small section of his verse on the lyric sheet shown in the image. Since his verse was labeled with his name, fans think that the song was one of EXO's upcoming tracks.
The new article has a time estimate within which the group's album will be released. Thus, fans have connected the dots and taken the various hints the members have been giving. They have speculated that the album should come out sometime in April.
With just a little over a month left for the album's release, fans are celebrating it and some even have theories of the possible concepts that the group will adopt.
With the tour announcement, fans wonder if all the members will be participating or if some will have to depart for their mandatory military service. Regardless, since no news has been confirmed or announced by SM Entertainment, fans will have to wait for an official statement from the agency.
Fans might also be getting three, if not more, solo albums from the EXO members. While Kai's third solo album, Rover, has already been announced, there are two more possible comebacks from D.O. and Baekhyun. Kai's third solo album is set to be released on March 13, 2023.
During Baekhyun's special broadcast following his return from military service, he stated that he'd soon begin recording songs. However, that wasn't all as he also revealed that there would be a solo tour by the end of this year.
D.O., on the other hand, revealed through a Bubble post that his solo album/project will roll out after EXO's group comeback.
SM Entertainment has planned quite an eventful year for its artists.
Their Concert LINE-UP preview revealed that artists like TVXQ, NCT Dream, aespa, ONEW, BoA, KEY, Red Velvet, and TAEYEON will have concerts in several Asian countries. With quite a handful of content packed for fans of SM artists, they rejoice at the same.
Considering the inactive year EXO-L's had in 2022, they are happy to have all the members back at the same time and have a lot of content to look forward to in 2023.