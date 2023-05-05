“He did really find a way”: EXO’s Kai’s fans thank him for organising a last fan meeting before military enlistment

On May 4, 2023, EXO’s Kai’s agency, SM Entertainment, announced that the singer would be hosting one last fan meeting before he enlists in the military. SM Entertainment shared that the free fan meeting will be held on May 9 at 7 pm KST at YES 24 Live Hall in Seoul, two days before the Rover hitmaker’s military enlistment.

Yesterday, it was announced that EXO’s Kai would be enlisting in the military on May 11 and will enter the army recruit training center where he will receive his basic military training. After that, he will serve as a public service worker.

Although the news took fans by surprise, SM Entertainment clarified that the sudden announcement is due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration. However, EXO’s Kai’s fans are happy that he convinced the management to hold one last fan activity before military enlistment.

EXO’s Kai’s fan meeting will be live-streamed for fans who cannot attend in person

EXO’s Kai’s fan meeting event will be free for fans, with pre-registration being accepted from already registered fans of EXO’s official paid fan club called EXO-L-ACE 3, ACE 2. For people who cannot attend the live stream in person, the fan meeting will be broadcast live on EXO’s YouTube channel. This is because the venue has only a limited capacity, so the event will be free with first-come-first-serve basis for the registered members of EXO’s fan club.

SM Entertainment shared:

“As this is a space prepared for those who love Kai to be with him, we ask for your understanding even if there are many shortcomings.”

On May 4, the singer also took to his personal Instagram to interact with fans. The Rover singer broke down on live while revealing that the enlistment announcement is as much a surprise to him as fans and thanked fans for checking on him. Additionally, he shared that he regrets not having time to show everything he had prepared and has to depart prematurely.

"There’s so much that I had prepared. What a pity. That’s what’s upsetting. There’s nothing that I could do about this. I’m sad that I can’t show you what I prepared but I can just show it after I return."

EXO-Ls are guessing that he was referring to the group’s first comeback in a couple of years, where members will be present in person for their comeback. However, this won’t be possible now with EXO’s Kai’s enlistment.

But before the live ended, the Peaches singer assured fans that he would convince SM Entertainment to organise a fan activity before his military enlistment.

“And regarding a chance to see each other, […] I have to blackmail them or drag them by the neck, I’ll make it happen no matter what it takes, so we’ll see each other then.”

EXO-Ls are happy that the Peaches’ singer’s “blackmail” worked now that SM Entertainment has announced a free-of-charge global fan meeting for EXO’s Kai. Shortly after the announcement, the EXO singer went live again, thanking fans for their kind words of support and reassurance. He also expressed his gratitude to SM Entertainment for organising a fan meeting at such short notice.

“Today is good, right? Did you see the notice before I left? Right? I said I would make it somehow as a joke, but the managers worked really hard at the company so I was able to see everyone after the notice.”

EXO’s Kai’s fans express happiness on being finally able to meet the singer one last time before his military enlistment

EXO’s Kai’s fans took to social media to react to the announcement of his global fan meeting scheduled for May 9, 2023. Notably, this will be his last activity before his mandatory military enlistment on May 11.

SM Entertainment announced that the Rover singer’s wish is to enlist quietly and that the location and time of his military enlistment will not be revealed. As such, there won't be any official event for that. Regardless, EXO-Ls are happy that Kai’s request for holding a final fan meeting before his enlistment was approved.

SM Entertainment also assured fans that they are in the midst of sorting out EXO’s comeback plans and will reveal the details once finalized.

