The official Instagram of EXO, weareoneEXO, released a teaser clip of Bomba, a B-side track of KAI's upcoming third solo mini-album, Rover, on March 9, 2023. Needless to say, fans have been freaking out about the same ever since the announcement was made.

The clip lasted nearly 15 seconds and hinted at the song's genre, choreography, and concept, and has fans swooning over it all.

Despite being a B-side track, fans have been hyping up the song so much that the keyword, Bomba, has trended on Twitter in many countries. Within just a few hours, the clip reached over 4 million views on Instagram and ended up under the Hot Search and Entertainment category of Weibo, a China-based search platform.

Fans go crazy over Bomba's teaser clip, a B-side track on the third solo mini album of EXO's KAI, ROVER

Soon after the release of Bomba's teaser clip, fans couldn't control their excitement about the same. They flooded Twitter with their opinions and reactions to the song and the majority are obsessed with it.

Fans have been talking about how the song is constantly running through their heads and they can't wait for its official release.

jo| R𝓞ver era @lovelybearkim LITERALLY MY BRAIN CAN'T STOP BOMBA BOMBA BOMBA RATATA-ING RN LITERALLY MY BRAIN CAN'T STOP BOMBA BOMBA BOMBA RATATA-ING RN😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/zdk2kQ7Uta

suleen★🍂 ‾᷄ ⁻̫ ‾᷅J𝓞Ng² R𝓞Verʕ-᷅ᴥ-᷄ʔ @suleen194 literally me whenever kim kai bomba vid appears on tl literally me whenever kim kai bomba vid appears on tl 😭 https://t.co/Uuejhvn29t

The minimal information revealed about Bomba only makes fans all the more curious as to what its entirety holds.

While EXO's KAI showcases only a few steps from the song's choreography, fans have already begun to build challenges with the same. Naturally, alongside the fame that the B-side track is gaining, the #BombaChallenge has also been trending on the internet.

Fans have also been delving deep into the single-line lyrics of the song that was revealed:

"Let's forget about the complicated things & freely enjoy the moment."

As more and more details about KAI's third solo mini-album are put forth, fans' excitement only consistently grows.

The album is slated to be released on March 13, 2023, at 6 pm KST. Apart from the B-side track's teaser, other content like Rover music video previews, concept photos, and tracklists, has fans freaking out too.

Here's the official tracklist for Rover:

Track 1: Rover (Title Track)

Track 2: Black Mirror

Track 3: Slidin'

Track 4: Bomba

Track 5: Say You Love Me

Track 6: Sinner

Fans have been connecting the dots of all the previews and concept photos to try to guess the genre and theme that the songs would adopt. Since EXO's KAI has been very diverse with his solo albums so far, fans have quite a wide well to swim through.

ᴋʜᴜꜱʜɪ ꩜ @baeksjucythighs "BOMBA BOMBA BOMBA RATATA" is gonna be in my head for the entire week istg

"BOMBA BOMBA BOMBA RATATA" is gonna be in my head for the entire week istghttps://t.co/XtiXOlx4Vd

bri @RIHMNESIA goodmorning to bomba and kai goodmorning to bomba and kai https://t.co/y9gbujH5cI

. @jnkrnb oh wow that bomba by KAI is insane, his voice sounds so good oh wow that bomba by KAI is insane, his voice sounds so good

p ꩜ @jonginivrse good morning to bomba nation the rest of you go back to sleep or whatever good morning to bomba nation the rest of you go back to sleep or whatever https://t.co/yjepwaoyoi

Fans are also excited about the long-awaited EXO comeback with all its members participating. While not many details about the same have been revealed, the news that it might roll out around mid-April has fans eagerly waiting.

It's been quite a long time since they've seen all the members participate in a comeback together, and fans are thrilled about the same.

With no more than three days away from the official release of KAI's third solo mini-album, ROVER, fans are excited to hear all the new tracks. They are also looking forward to uncovering more about Bomba.

