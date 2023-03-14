The recent online interaction between EXO's KAI and SF9's Taeyang has caught the attention of their fandoms and they couldn't help but be swooned by the two gushing over each other. It all began when Taeyang became the first person to participate in the #RoverChallenge by covering the chorus choreography of KAI's latest album's title track, Rover.

Impressed by his dance cover being uploaded less than 24 hours after Rover's release, KAI appreciated the performance by commenting on his post,

Let's do it together, hehe.

Following this, Taeyang gave a seemingly bold response, despite being a junior to KAI,

Yes! Give me a call anytime!

While many expected the conversation to have ended there, it soon proved to be wrong. The cool and calm exterior they showcased in the comments section soon dissolved as the two idols jumped on Bubble to ask fans for their suggestions as they simultaneously gushed over each other.

klau @kokokbop @ kai and yoo taeyang, set up the date already 🥹🫶🏻 @ kai and yoo taeyang, set up the date already 🥹🫶🏻

EXO's KAI and SF9's Taeyang unite their fandoms as they play matchmakers for the two

yas @madebyysmn yoo taeyang when kai replied to his rover cover. yoo taeyang when kai replied to his rover cover. https://t.co/6Hmyyi7FVj

🦔 @xidtwt yoo taeyang and kai gushing over each other on white day wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are yoo taeyang and kai gushing over each other on white day wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are

chyenne tatum @chyandblack if kai drops a song at 6 pm kst, taeyang has his cover filmed and ready to upload at 5:59 pm #KAI_Rover if kai drops a song at 6 pm kst, taeyang has his cover filmed and ready to upload at 5:59 pm #KAI_Rover https://t.co/XFmkkcwo31

screaming in my heart @ScreamingInMyH1 Desperate to set kai and taeyang up on a blind date like it would go terribly bc they're both so shy but it would be the handsomest blind date ever. I wish Seungkwan had like an emergency service line you could call when you need to set up some shy kpop boys i feel like he'd help Desperate to set kai and taeyang up on a blind date like it would go terribly bc they're both so shy but it would be the handsomest blind date ever. I wish Seungkwan had like an emergency service line you could call when you need to set up some shy kpop boys i feel like he'd help

Knowing that EXO's KAI is quite shy and introverted in real life, fans were stunned by his bold comment on Taeyang's post about the dance challenge. However, it was soon revealed that the idol was freaking out internally as well. KAI, who's quite active with his fans, flew to Bubble to talk to his fans about his experience.

That took a lot of courage. Well. I'm a Rover after all. Was it too much? No, I'm a Rover, so it's okay. But I really can't contact him first.

Upon seeing Taeyang's reply to his comment, KAI returned to Bubble again,

What should I say, he said tto give him a call, ahhh. For now, I'll just like it. Wow, I'm such a Rover, I actually pressed the heart. Let's think about what to do tomorrow.

While EXO's KAI was freaking out, the situation was no easier for SF9's Taeyang. He, too, went over to Bubble to vent about the same to his fans.

Did you see it? You know, I was thinking, I told him to give me a call. But how do I get a call from him? Send a DM? Everyone's saying send a DM, I've never done it before though. Okay, I'll do it. I'll be courageous and give it a try.

It looks like both the idols are adopting the Rover concept seriously and all that courage doesn't go to waste. EXO's KAI was still anxious and excited about the interaction. To not let their idols down, the two fandoms pulled several strings so that their interactions could flourish, and so it did. Here's what KAI expressed on Bubble:

Thank you, I'll tell you if he contacts me. If I ended it at that, I probably won't be able to sleep a wink. Keep on spreading the word.

Soon enough, the good news was brought forth, thanks to the hard work of their fandoms.

He contacted me kekekeke. I had to write and erase and re-write my respose a 100 times. But I sent it. I used way too many exclamations and 'keke's But this guy, he's not like me. He asked for my number. So cool.

daya 𖦹𖦹𖦹 @jonginization daya 𖦹𖦹𖦹 @jonginization I feel like the friend helping my bestie going through the process of DM-ing his crush I feel like the friend helping my bestie going through the process of DM-ing his crush 😩 Kai fans and Taeyang fans are the friends working together behind the scene trying to set them up twitter.com/jonginization/… Kai fans and Taeyang fans are the friends working together behind the scene trying to set them up twitter.com/jonginization/…

리사 ☆ @kshkyuu__ @xidtwt yootae being the most successful fan boy out there @xidtwt yootae being the most successful fan boy out there

BEATI @bmkjinerigom can we now sleep Kai finally received Taeyang's call, thank Godcan we now sleep Kai finally received Taeyang's call, thank God 😭 can we now sleep

sunnie ✴ @yookaerus " LMAOOOO saw a qrt on kai's bbl messages saying "he’s acting like he’s about to date taeyang" LMAOOOO saw a qrt on kai's bbl messages saying "he’s acting like he’s about to date taeyang 😭" LMAOOOO 😭😭😭

EXO's KAI was surely excited about the same and also shared his experience of why he was hesitant to contact Taeyang on a recent radio show that he attended for his album promotions.

n | ‘R𝒪VER’ @taekai_nana



: sf9’s taeyang was the first one to do the Rover dance challenge .. as a sunbae to hoobae, i can’t ask him to do the challenge together. but Rover’s concept is different, it’s being confident .. so i took the courage + kai talked about what happened yesterday with taeyang: sf9’s taeyang was the first one to do the Rover dance challenge .. as a sunbae to hoobae, i can’t ask him to do the challenge together. but Rover’s concept is different, it’s being confident .. so i took the courage + kai talked about what happened yesterday with taeyang🐻: sf9’s taeyang was the first one to do the Rover dance challenge .. as a sunbae to hoobae, i can’t ask him to do the challenge together. but Rover’s concept is different, it’s being confident .. so i took the courage + https://t.co/1KulO2TPCK

Having successfully helped the two idols exchange numbers, both the fandoms were happy and rejoiced at their efforts. With a possible #RoverChallenge collaboration between EXO's KAI and SF9's Taeyang, fans are eagerly looking forward to the same.

