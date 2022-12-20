ollowing the release of NCT Dream's new winter album Candy, promotions have kickstarted, with multiple SM idols participating in the Candy Challenge as they dance to the song's choreography.

During one such challenge released on December 19, NCT's Jeno, EXO's Kai, and aespa's Karina danced to the Candy Challenge together.

While the idols perfectly aced the challenge, another clip titled "Bonus Cut" was released, where Jeno and Kai were teasing Karina while cheering for her at the back as she continued to dance in confusion.

ًً @LJNFEED then he immediately danced properly jeno having too much fun with kai teasing karina until she noticedthen he immediately danced properly jeno having too much fun with kai teasing karina until she noticed 😂 then he immediately danced properly https://t.co/OtliDbCP9Z

Fans found the interaction adorable and it soon became the talk of the town, catching the attention of all three fandoms.

NCT Dream's Candy Challenge with Jeno, Kai, and Karina goes viral, netizens find it radiates "sibling energy"

In the now-viral Candy Challenge video featuring NCT Dream's Jeno, EXO's Kai, and aespa's Karina, the two boys can be seen standing behind either side of Karina. While she enthusiastically danced to the Candy Challenge, Jeno and Kai jokingly cheered for her, giggling at her obliviousness to the situation.

When the aespa member notices the two boys not dancing, she lets out a shocked "What?!". The K-pop idol continues to dance regardless, but looks a bit confused. The rare and cute interaction threw fans into a frenzy, with several taking to Twitter and gushing about it.

Jazz ☃️🤍 @solelyseoulsnsd This radiates sibling energy lmao jeno and kai teasing karina This radiates sibling energy lmao jeno and kai teasing karina 😭😂 https://t.co/8q7HVGgeqS

ؘ @girlsforjn polite little guy caught after successfully pestering new target polite little guy caught after successfully pestering new target https://t.co/pzBZqFsYtx

ؘ @girlsforjn sm stans were fighting each other and meanwhile kai and jeno were already teasing their new friend karina why is that funny sm stans were fighting each other and meanwhile kai and jeno were already teasing their new friend karina why is that funny

‏ً @wntrsgf lol bonus cut karina didn’t know kai and jeno arent dancing so she’s like whaaaat but still continued lol bonus cut karina didn’t know kai and jeno arent dancing so she’s like whaaaat but still continued 😭 https://t.co/wt00vEani1

Dyva🌸 @captainuwu 'Hot & Cold' sung by EXO Kai, Red Velvet Seulgi, NCT Jeno and Aespa Karina is an attractive pop dance song with a refreshing and sophisticated sound from the synthesizer, the lyrics comparing the conflicting love methods of a guy as hot as summer and a girl as cold as winter + 'Hot & Cold' sung by EXO Kai, Red Velvet Seulgi, NCT Jeno and Aespa Karina is an attractive pop dance song with a refreshing and sophisticated sound from the synthesizer, the lyrics comparing the conflicting love methods of a guy as hot as summer and a girl as cold as winter + https://t.co/LrDdIttg4f

łex 🎄 @tyjsuh JENO KARINA AND KAI IN TWO VIDEOS TWO VIDEOSSS PLS IM LOSING MY MIND OVER THIS 🤯 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… JENO KARINA AND KAI IN TWO VIDEOS TWO VIDEOSSS PLS IM LOSING MY MIND OVER THIS 🤯 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wYCaeIFe0g

Fans also speculated that this interaction could be a hint at their supposed collaboration on the upcoming SMTOWN Winter Album, where several SM artists will come together for an album.

NCT Dream's special winter mini-album Candy features six songs

On December 16, NCT Dream released a mini Christmas/winter-themed album that features a collection of six songs. The title track was the cover of their subaenim H.O.T., who released the iconic song Candy back in 1996, which was an instant hit at the time.

Budding from Chenle's idea, NCT Dream covered the iconic song with their own twist, including newer beats and rap verses. The other five songs on the album are completely fresh.

carla 🍬🎄 @durkhheim Highest peak on FLO chart in 2022 by a boy group



#1 BIGBANG - Still Life

#3 NCT Dream - Candy

#8 NCT Dream - Glitch Mode, BTS - Yet To Come Highest peak on FLO chart in 2022 by a boy group#1 BIGBANG - Still Life#3 NCT Dream - Candy#8 NCT Dream - Glitch Mode, BTS - Yet To Come https://t.co/xxjZHjVqlG

As the group progresses with the promotion of the album, fans are eager to see NCT Dream together as they create fresh content after their comeback in June earlier. They have already released a lot of love from fans, joining BIGBANG and BTS as the only boy groups to reach #1 on the Melon Top 100 chart.

In other news, aespa had a recent collaboration with Red Velvet, which serves as the title track for the 2023 SMTOWN Winter Album, called Beautiful Christmas. As the two groups and their vocals came together for a Christmas song, fans fell in love with it and its music video.

As more and more SM artists collaborate for the Candy Challenge, fans are on the eager lookout to receive more adorable interactions with them. With SMTOWN 2023 right around the corner, fans can't wait for the additional bag of interactions they'll get from the concert and the album.

