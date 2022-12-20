ollowing the release of NCT Dream's new winter album Candy, promotions have kickstarted, with multiple SM idols participating in the Candy Challenge as they dance to the song's choreography.
During one such challenge released on December 19, NCT's Jeno, EXO's Kai, and aespa's Karina danced to the Candy Challenge together.
While the idols perfectly aced the challenge, another clip titled "Bonus Cut" was released, where Jeno and Kai were teasing Karina while cheering for her at the back as she continued to dance in confusion.
Fans found the interaction adorable and it soon became the talk of the town, catching the attention of all three fandoms.
NCT Dream's Candy Challenge with Jeno, Kai, and Karina goes viral, netizens find it radiates "sibling energy"
In the now-viral Candy Challenge video featuring NCT Dream's Jeno, EXO's Kai, and aespa's Karina, the two boys can be seen standing behind either side of Karina. While she enthusiastically danced to the Candy Challenge, Jeno and Kai jokingly cheered for her, giggling at her obliviousness to the situation.
When the aespa member notices the two boys not dancing, she lets out a shocked "What?!". The K-pop idol continues to dance regardless, but looks a bit confused. The rare and cute interaction threw fans into a frenzy, with several taking to Twitter and gushing about it.
Fans also speculated that this interaction could be a hint at their supposed collaboration on the upcoming SMTOWN Winter Album, where several SM artists will come together for an album.
NCT Dream's special winter mini-album Candy features six songs
On December 16, NCT Dream released a mini Christmas/winter-themed album that features a collection of six songs. The title track was the cover of their subaenim H.O.T., who released the iconic song Candy back in 1996, which was an instant hit at the time.
Budding from Chenle's idea, NCT Dream covered the iconic song with their own twist, including newer beats and rap verses. The other five songs on the album are completely fresh.
As the group progresses with the promotion of the album, fans are eager to see NCT Dream together as they create fresh content after their comeback in June earlier. They have already released a lot of love from fans, joining BIGBANG and BTS as the only boy groups to reach #1 on the Melon Top 100 chart.
In other news, aespa had a recent collaboration with Red Velvet, which serves as the title track for the 2023 SMTOWN Winter Album, called Beautiful Christmas. As the two groups and their vocals came together for a Christmas song, fans fell in love with it and its music video.
As more and more SM artists collaborate for the Candy Challenge, fans are on the eager lookout to receive more adorable interactions with them. With SMTOWN 2023 right around the corner, fans can't wait for the additional bag of interactions they'll get from the concert and the album.