“Can’t wait to see the musical”: Dream High fans react to WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon, SF9’s Taeyang and Eum Moon-suk being cast for the official musical

WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon, SF9’s Taeyang and Eum Moon-suk have been confirmed to star in Dream High musical.

For those unversed, the popular K-drama Dream High originally starred IU, Kim Soo-hyun, Bae Suzy and OK Taecyeon in lead roles.

Now, more than a decade after its televised version, the production company Art One Company has confirmed that WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon, SF9’s Taeyang and Eum Moon-suk will be playing the role of Song Sam-dong in the musical adaption of Dream High, played by Kim Soo-hyun in the original K-drama version.

springkies @jekkibby2 rewatching old dream high clips and damn the cringe is so real can’t wait to see the musical clips lmfoskdos rewatching old dream high clips and damn the cringe is so real can’t wait to see the musical clips lmfoskdos

Dream High’s fans react to the first casting lineup of the musical adaptation of the hit teen K-drama

Dream High’s fans took to social media to react to the incredible lineup of K-pop stars and upcoming actors chosen to step into Kim Soo-hyun’s shoes as the village bumpkin turned K-pop star Song Sam-dong in the musical adaptation of the K-drama.

According to @MariaHussey_G Gen 4 popular girl-group ITZY have also been cast in the upcoming musical adaptation of the aforementioned drama. The eponymous drama was produced by JYP Entertainment under J.Y. Park and Bae Yong-joon’s guidance and hence, fans are not surprised that ITZY has been roped in for the musical adaptation as well.

springkies @jekkibby2 SEUNGHOON along with eum moonsuk and SF9 taeyang were cast in DREAM HIGH’s musical adaption as the character song samdong who was played by kim soohyun in the drama! SEUNGHOON along with eum moonsuk and SF9 taeyang were cast in DREAM HIGH’s musical adaption as the character song samdong who was played by kim soohyun in the drama! https://t.co/6R9fFMetJJ

Hit KBS drama and J.Y. Park & Bae Yongjoon’s major project “Dream High” reveals 4th-Gen K-Pop girlgroup, NEWS I 230127Hit KBS drama and J.Y. Park & Bae Yongjoon’s major project “Dream High” reveals 4th-Gen K-Pop girlgroup, @ITZYofficial , as one of the official casts of the upcoming musical. The said musical drama will be aired in May 2023. NEWS I 230127Hit KBS drama and J.Y. Park & Bae Yongjoon’s major project “Dream High” reveals 4th-Gen K-Pop girlgroup, @ITZYofficial, as one of the official casts of the upcoming musical. The said musical drama will be aired in May 2023. https://t.co/h6ex1Vna5H

#이승훈 Lee Seunghoon has been cast in upcoming drama-turned-musical "Dream High". He will play the role of Song Samdong whose character is the MAIN LEAD of drama 'Dream High'. WOAH actor Lee Seunghoon musical debut as the main lead🤩🥳🥳🥳 congrats actor Lee @official_hoony_ 🫶🏻 Lee Seunghoon has been cast in upcoming drama-turned-musical "Dream High". He will play the role of Song Samdong whose character is the MAIN LEAD of drama 'Dream High'. WOAH actor Lee Seunghoon musical debut as the main lead🤩🥳🥳🥳 congrats actor Lee @official_hoony_🫶🏻#이승훈 https://t.co/1DvAQVCbFR

just here idk @soyi_ibean what if so-e is already practicing her audition for dream high musical what if so-e is already practicing her audition for dream high musical😌 https://t.co/NrPpivhIPa

the musical will be held at BBCH Hall at Gwanglim Art Center in upcoming May 2023.



naver.me/GYT0NYuJ our SF9 YooTaeyang has been cast as the main character of the show musical "Dream High"!the musical will be held at BBCH Hall at Gwanglim Art Center in upcoming May 2023. our SF9 YooTaeyang has been cast as the main character of the show musical "Dream High"!the musical will be held at BBCH Hall at Gwanglim Art Center in upcoming May 2023.#SF9 #유태양 @SF9official➡️ naver.me/GYT0NYuJ https://t.co/Xdlvgh40MK

ᵕ̈ @kimjeonist what if dk, sejeong, doyoung, jihyo, yunjin for dream high musical? what if dk, sejeong, doyoung, jihyo, yunjin for dream high musical?

유🌞💚 @yty_29 We're getting another YooTaeyang musical and it's Dream High!! What makes it more special is that it was announced today - his birthday 🥹 #SF9 #YOOTAEYANG Such a special dayWe're getting another YooTaeyang musical and it's Dream High!! What makes it more special is that it was announced today - his birthday Such a special day 💚 We're getting another YooTaeyang musical and it's Dream High!! What makes it more special is that it was announced today - his birthday 😭🥹 #SF9 #YOOTAEYANG https://t.co/Xm0JFj27wk

The upcoming musical will take inspiration from the basic story of the drama, but will focus on the story of the main characters after they graduate from a premiere competitive arts high school.

Fans are excited to see how Lee Seung-hoon, Eum Moon-suk, and SF9’s Taeyang will play the role of Song Sam-dong, a village bumpkin turned musical prodigy who is exceptionally talented and gifted but unfortunately has a rare disease.

WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon and SF9’sTaeyang are the main dancers in their respective groups' WINNER and SF9. Fans are also hoping that the K-pop stars put forth their amazing dancing skills on display.

Eum Moon-suk is the oldest of the three and boasts an incredible filmography consisting of The Fiery Priest, Backstreet Rookie, Hello, Me, and films like Pipeline and The Roundup to his credit.

Based on the casting, it can be presumed that audiences will see Song Sam-dong at three different stages of his life - teenager, youth and middle age. This is mere fan speculation and not a substantial claim to this.

The rehearsals for the musical adaptation will take place in March and the actual musical performances will be staged from May to July at the Kwangrim Art Center with ace choreographers Choi Young-jun and Kim Hyo-jin taking charge of its choreography.

More about Dream High

The story revolves around six students at Kirin High School who dream of being globally popular K-pop idols and how they navigate through this journey of love, friendship, hard work, dedication and dreams in an engaging story filled with the necessary plot twists to keep the viewers entertained.

The series offers fans an exciting glimpse into the world of K-pop, the grueling training system and the sacrifices trainee idols make to achieve their dreams.

A special episode where the entire cast participated in the Dream High Special Concert in Seoul was aired on March 1 2011, the day after the series ended. The sequel to the drama featuring GOT7’s JAY B, Jinyoung, Kang So-ra, Park Seo-joon and Park Ji-yeon in lead roles aired a year later in 2012.

The musical adaptation of the popular teen K-drama is set to begin in May at the Kwanglim Art Center in Seoul.

