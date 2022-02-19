WINNER announces first concert in two years, to take place in Seoul

K-pop group WINNER surprised fans by announcing their first solo concert in almost two years. The 2022 Concert will be the four member group’s first concert since two of its members, Kim Jin-woo and Lee Seung-hoon, left to complete their compulsory military service.

WINNER made their debut in 2014 with their debut album 2014 S/St. The members were selected through the Mnet's survival program WIN: Who Is Next. Originally a five member band, the group currently consists of Yoon (Seungyoon), Jinu (Jinwoo), Hoony (Seunghoon) and Mino. Another member, Taehyun, departed from the group in November 2016 citing mental health concerns.

Ever since their debut, the K-pop group has enjoyed immense popularity, even becoming the fastest Korean act to top the Billboard World Album Chart with their debut album 2014 S/S. The “Monster Rookies” have also held several concerts, and the news of the upcoming concert has brought a smile to all of their fans.

WINNER's upcoming concert will take place on April 30 and May 1

On February 18, the group's agency YG Entertainment released the details for the upcoming concert, which will take place at Seoul's Olympic Hall from April 30 and May 1. While Day 1 of the 2022 Concert will be an in-person concert only, the May 1 concert will also be live streamed for the group’s fans across the globe.

The tickets for the WINNER 2022 Concert are scheduled to go on sale from February 28, exclusively for fan club members, and from March 7 for the general public. Tickets for the live streaming of the concert will be available from March 8 at 2 pm KST on the Weverse Shop.

Along with the news of the concert, members also had a sweet message for the fans. Relayed through YG Entertainment, the members said:

"We miss our Inner Circles so much. What we want more than anything, and what our fans want to see more than anything, is our stage. We want to talk more about what's coming, but we wanted to start out by delivering the best news first, so we have decided to hold a solo concert."

The news of the upcoming event has fans pumped up, with many sharing their excitement on Twitter.

springkies @jekkibby2



"ahhh finally! i must go see my dongsaengs~ "



winner’s mom fr 🥺 dara’s comment on yoon’s post about the winner concert!“ahhh finally! i must go see my dongsaengs~winner’s mom fr 🥺 dara’s comment on yoon’s post about the winner concert! “ahhh finally! i must go see my dongsaengs~ 💙”winner’s mom fr 🥺 https://t.co/z17idJgJZY

springkies @jekkibby2 WINNER CONCERT ON APRIL 30TH WHICH MEANS COMEBACK IN APRIL OR SOONER???????

WINNER CONCERT ON APRIL 30TH WHICH MEANS COMEBACK IN APRIL OR SOONER???????https://t.co/QfNlLb4dA0

ratedcl. @ratedcl NO CAUSE WE ONLY EXPECTED A COMEBACK BUT THEY ARE GIVING US A WHOLE ASS CONCERT???? WINNER BEST BOYS NO CAUSE WE ONLY EXPECTED A COMEBACK BUT THEY ARE GIVING US A WHOLE ASS CONCERT???? WINNER BEST BOYS

𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒈𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏𝟐𝑩𝑾 @SecretGarden2BW



"For those who wanna see/watch DontFlirt&Luxury, later/later on in the Winner Concert stage,pls make sure to come & watch it live~"

#위너 #이승훈 #강승윤 #김진우 #송민호

OHMMYYYGAHDD..I NOW BELIEVE HOONY IS ALWAYS GIVING HINTS & SPOILERS OMGGG !!!WAHHH"For those who wanna see/watch DontFlirt&Luxury, later/later on in the Winner Concert stage,pls make sure to come & watch it live~" OHMMYYYGAHDD..I NOW BELIEVE HOONY IS ALWAYS GIVING HINTS & SPOILERS OMGGG !!!WAHHH "For those who wanna see/watch DontFlirt&Luxury, later/later on in the Winner Concert stage,pls make sure to come & watch it live~"#위너 #이승훈 #강승윤 #김진우 #송민호 https://t.co/joq3HWXZSr

믿고 듣는 위너 @serendipilar If WINNER opens the concert with We Were. “It’s been a long time, how have you been. It’s been a while since we saw each other….” I might just bawl for the rest of the concert . If WINNER opens the concert with We Were. “It’s been a long time, how have you been. It’s been a while since we saw each other….” I might just bawl for the rest of the concert . https://t.co/JNCPXXRVOS

Throughout their almost decade-long career the group has held over 100 concerts, including many overseas. The group went on their first world tour, titled Winner Everywhere Tour in 2018, which also happens to be their largest tour till date. The world tour, which kicked off in Seoul, saw the group perform in seven destinations in Asia, before performing all over North America, in cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Toronto.

WINNER’s Asian Tour of 2019 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

