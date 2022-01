"Get well soon": Fans offer support as WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop sensation and member of iconic boy-band WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon tested positive for COVID-19. His agency YG Entertainment released an official statement on the matter, which said:

"WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 24, 2022. All of the other fellow members (Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Jin-woo, Song Min-ho) have tested negative for COVID-19.

"Lee Seung-hoon was first confirmed positive through the COVID-19 self-diagnosis kit test conducted preemptively ahead of his personal filming schedule for January 23, 2022."

"After that, all WINNER members immediately stopped their scheduled schedules and conducted PCR tests, and only Lee Seung-hoon was finally confirmed."

YG entertainment added further to their statement:

"Seunghoon Lee has completed the vaccination and is in good health even now, as there were no suspicious symptoms before the confirmation. We will spare no effort to support Lee Seung-hoon's speedy recovery as well as the health and safety of our artists."

The statement also mentioned:

"In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the epidemiological investigation by the quarantine authorities and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If there are any changes in the future, we will notify you as soon as possible."

The agency assured fans that none of the other WINNER members have tested positive.

Netizens wish WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon to get well soon.

Shocked by the news, fans and netizens expressed their concern via social media. They wished for their Hoony's speedy recovery and hoped the other band members remained safe and healthy as well.

kai โ€ข ์†ก๋‹ค๋ฅด์†ก @winneggs



you will be fine and donโ€™t worry about us we will wait take care eat well, sleep well, rest wellyou will be fine and donโ€™t worry about us we will wait take care @official_hoony_ eat well, sleep well, rest wellyou will be fine and donโ€™t worry about us we will wait take care @official_hoony_ ๐Ÿ’™ https://t.co/utejezU5Eo

์ด์Šนํ›ˆ ษชษดแด แดษดแด‡sษชแด€ @HOONY_INA Rest well, stay hydrated and take your vitamins ๐Ÿฝ ๐Ÿฝ ๐Ÿฝ weโ€™ll wait for you patiently Speedy recovery @official_hoony_ Rest well, stay hydrated and take your vitamins๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿฝ weโ€™ll wait for you patiently Speedy recovery @official_hoony_ ๐Ÿ’–Rest well, stay hydrated and take your vitamins ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฝ weโ€™ll wait for you patiently ๐Ÿ’™ https://t.co/D7pdoaK8k1

kai โ€ข ์†ก๋‹ค๋ฅด์†ก @winneggs THIS IS NOT THE LEE SEUNGHOON NEWS THAT I WANT THIS IS NOT THE LEE SEUNGHOON NEWS THAT I WANT

One netizen expressed that nothing comes above health, and all the band members should rest up.

Netizens and fans were touched by the superstar's concern for his fans when they heard this news.

๐’”๐’†๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’•๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’“๐’ ๐’†๐’๐Ÿ๐‘ฉ๐‘พ @SecretGarden2BW He knows we are so worried and wanna make his message a bit light.

Pls hope u recover soon PLS...I LOVE HOW HOONY STARTED HIS MESSAGE WITH "omg..."He knows we are so worried and wanna make his message a bit light.Pls hope u recover soon @official_hoony_ ..we love u #์ด์Šนํ›ˆ PLS...I LOVE HOW HOONY STARTED HIS MESSAGE WITH "omg..." ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญHe knows we are so worried and wanna make his message a bit light.Pls hope u recover soon @official_hoony_ ..we love u #์ด์Šนํ›ˆ https://t.co/YpybvWbyhs

ํŽ„๋ฆฌ แตแถฆโฟสฐแต’แต’โฟ ๊ฎค4!โ™ก @kksongpearlee_W Why he even put โ€œpositive!! โ€ like that



Anw pls be well OmooooWhy he even put โ€œpositive!!โ€ like thatAnw pls be well @official_hoony_ Omoooo ๐Ÿ˜ญ Why he even put โ€œpositive!!โ˜บ๏ธโ€ like thatAnw pls be well @official_hoony_ ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ’™ https://t.co/ADHb3jFKjA

More about WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon

Lee Seung-hoon, affectionately known as Hoony by fans, had been part of the South Korean entertainment industry since 2011. He debuted and paved his way in the K-pop industry in 2013 as part of a four-member band called WINNER.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has appeared in numerous variety shows. In 2020, Lee Seung-hoon enlisted in the military, and was recently discharged before testing positive for COVID-19. Fans will no doubt be hoping for his speedy recovery and to see him back in action soon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee