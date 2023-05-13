Top 3 EXO Suho hairstyles apt for summer

Suho has rocked some stunning hairstyles since his debut, but he is especially well-known for his shorter hairdos. With the hot and humid days just around the corner, the singer has some of the best hairstyles to take inspiration from.

Suho usually goes for shorter haircuts, which he pairs with his signature side swept bangs. Not only are the EXO member's hairdos gorgeous, but they are also absolutely perfect for the summer season as well.

EXO Suho likes to keep his hairstyles short and sweet

1) Side part with side swept bangs

Suho gave the classic hairstyle his own touch by incorporating side swept bangs that beautifully framed his face. This hairdo works with different hair lengths and hair colors, so one doesn't need to hesitate to try this out for themselves. The look requires minimal styling and you will simply need some hair gel to quickly whip up this hairdo.

For this look, it would be best to start with a generous application of hair gel for the wet look. To make his hair look voluminous, the EXO member styled the hair at the crown of his head into big waves that held high with the help of some hair gel and hair spray. To give it some texture, he let some of his bangs fall on his forehead, which drew attention to his eyes and helped frame his face ever so slightly.

2) Retro backcombed look

This hairstyle is not necessarily for the everyday but is perfect for special occasions during the summer season. Suho's backcombed hairdo is classy and perfect for hot and humid days as it keeps all the hair away from the face. This hairstyle needs the assistance of hair wax to maintain the look all day. It is a great hairdo if one has long hair and doesn't know how to style it to beat the heat.

One can easily achieve this look at home with ample application of hair gel. This will make it easier to create the sleeked-back look and also give the hair a wet look. You can then brush all your hair back and secure it using a hair spray.

It would be best to style your hair using your fingers instead of a brush to give the look some texture. Suho also left a lock of hair loose on his forehead, reminiscent of Elvis Presley's iconic hairdo with a tuft of hair sticking out.

3) Clean part down the middle

Middle part is a classic in the K-beauty scene and every K-pop idol has rocked this look at some point or the other. However, Suho added his own touch by opting for a wet look instead of the usual wispy hair idols tend to sport. He has experimented with this hairstyle quite often, styling his front sections into soft waves for some of his looks.

It is quite easy to get this look and one can even customize it to best suit their needs. Start with parting your hair down the middle and divide it into two sections. Then go in with a hair gel and tousle your hair to give it some texture. Suho went with swept-away bangs that delicately framed his face, but one can also pin them up using hairpins if the day is extra humid.

The EXO member often goes for shorter haircuts and loves experimenting with different hairstyles to bring intrigue to his look. The middle-parted hair is the one he opts for most often since it is quite easy to execute and requires next to no time to whip up for a day out. Most of his hairstyles are very easy to maintain and one can freshen up the style by simply running their fingers through their hair.

Poll : 0 votes