What is EXO member Baekhyun's skincare routine?

Baekhyun's quick and simple skincare routine is something you can try if you've ever been curious about how the EXO member keeps his skin clear.

Baekhyun definitely commands attention for his performances on stage, but he is equally well-known for being a trendsetter in the K-Beauty industry. This makes us wonder about his skincare regimen, as maintaining flawless skin while wearing so much makeup is a challenge in and of itself.

No matter how experimental the new look is, Baekhyun always looks fabulous in it. The Love Shot singer loves to play around with bright hair colors and unconventional hairstyles. He is also known for his experimental ways with eye makeup and has created a buzz in the beauty industry.

If there is one takeaway from Baekhyun's skincare routine, it is his dedication to consistency.

He notes in an interview with Allure how he keeps things simple and short, yet he sticks to it faithfully. With the constant travel that comes with his line of work, his skin has become used to adjusting to different climates.

He sticks to this skincare routine regardless of where he is. Keeping it simple ensures he can squeeze it in on his busiest days. Check out what products he uses and the order he incorporates them in.

Baekhyun's skincare routine includes double cleansing and lots of hydration

1) Double cleansing

Double Cleansing is key to good skin (Image via Pexels)

From beauty enthusiasts to makeup artists, everybody encourages double cleansing for clear, glowy skin. Baekhyun's skincare routine includes washing his face clean twice a day. In the Allure interview, he stated that cleansing more than that causes his skin to become irritated.

When doing a double cleanse, a cleansing oil or balm should be used first. A creamy cleanser is another option for the initial cleanse. After that, use a second cleanser that contains water.

Double cleansing is highly recommended as the oil-based cleanser helps break down the makeup without being harsh on your skin. Especially with heavy makeup and waterproof makeup products, an oil-based cleanser is a must.

2) Toner

Baekhyun's skincare routine also consists of a toner. Since the Growl singer is all about soothing ingredients, toning is an essential step. Toners can be customized to one's skin type, so if you have sensitive skin, a soothing toner will work great.

One can rehydrate their skin and also introduce some gentle exfoliation with an AHA or BHA-based toner. This is the best step to introduce your skin to active ingredients, as the toner is more diluted compared to a serum with the same ingredients.

3) Lotion

Lotion for that extra hydration (Image via Pexels)

A lotion is more hydrating than a moisturizer. If you have dehydrated skin, layering a lotion under the moisturizer will be better than going in directly with an oil-based moisturizer. A lotion is more moisturizing because of its higher water content.

Baekhyun's skincare routine also adds in a lotion as the second last step. Adding in a lotion ensures his skincare focuses on hydration, making it suitable for almost all weather conditions.

4) Moisturizer

A moisturizer is great for locking in all the goodness. Baekhyun's skincare routine has hydration as its core, but if not followed by a moisturizer, the hydration can all evaporate in drier climates.

Since he keeps his skincare regime the same no matter where he is, incorporating a moisturizer is key to healthy, glowing skin.

For warmer weather, one can switch to a water-based moisturizer to avoid a greasy feeling.

These products are specifically used for skin prep. One can definitely add in a lip balm for lip care or serum for targeted solutions to skin concerns. Skincare differs from person to person, so feel free to customize it to best suit your skin.

