5 popular EXO Sehun hairstyles that are perfect for Summer 2023

Sehun has an impeccable sense of fashion and has rocked some gorgeous hairstyles since his debut. He hasn't experimented with hair colors as much as his fellow boy band members, but he has often played around with hairstyles.

Being the brand ambassador for Dior, the EXO member has often tried out unique hairdos for his photoshoots. From edgy back-combed hair to funky messy hairdos, the rapper has tried them all and looked stunning in them.

Sehun has some fabulous hairstyles that one can sport this summer to beat the heat. Not only does he go for short hairdos, but he also tends to style his hair such that the locks stay away from his face and neck, making them perfect for hot and humid days.

Most of Sehun's hairdos make use of hair gel or hair wax to help retain the structure. Since the EXO member often goes for short hairstyles that are heavy on texture, hair styling products are a must-have to replicate his looks.

EXO Sehun has rocked some superb short hairstyles that are apt for the summer season

1) Short hair with the bangs combed up

This is the perfect hairstyle if one has super short hair and is confused about how to style it. The hairdo is heavy on texture, and his upswept bangs provide the look with some intrigue.

To achieve this look, hair gel or hair wax is a must-have. It will be next to impossible to style the bangs like Sehun without the use of hair styling products. The rapper went for a wet look, which can be easily achieved with the help of some hair gel. Take some hair gel or hair wax and use fingers to style them upwards. Finish off the look with some hair spray and the styling will stay put all day long.

2) Medium-length side parted hair

This hairdo is super simple to achieve at home and is perfect for individuals with medium-length hair. For humid days, the lesser the hair looks around one's face, the better. This look by Sehun is perfect for summer as it keeps all the hair off the face with a simple side part.

The hairdo doesn't require much styling, so one can leave their hair as it is. However, if one wants Sehun's look, they can straighten their hair and dye it a grogeous pastel pink. Moreover, the pink adds some intrigue to the otherwise plain look, making it more exciting.

To achieve this look, after parting the hair, style the bangs and fringes away from the face. Make sure to use some hair spray to help them retain the style all day.

3) Up combed short hair

Sehun looks fabulous in his up-combed hairdo that he sported for one of his Dior photoshoots. The hairstyle creates a blunt hairline that draws attention to the face shape and overall makeup.

To achieve this look, first part the hair down the side, a deep part works better for this hairstyle. One will want to take some hair wax and apply it to the front of their hair. Then taking a brush or comb, brush all the hair up and away from the face.

The rest of the hair can be kept as is or one can style them to flow backwards as well, creating a seamless look. To add some texture, Sehun left a few tufts loose that preveneted the hair from looking overly structured.

4) Messy layered hair

EXO members are big fans of messy hairdos, and Sehun is no different. The look is messy yet chic, creating an effortlessly tousled look. The shaved sides give the hairdo a super edgy look. The layers give his hair a voluminous feel, making his hair look nice and fluffy.

For this hairdo, start by brushing all the hair back and then use hair gel to create some texture. The best way to create the soft waves is to take smaller sections and style them individually, then follow up with some hair gel.

Make sure to leave out some face-framing locks at the front since they will help highlight the eyes and the facial structure. One can also use hair spray instead of hair gel to help the hair retain the styling for longer periods.

5) Classic side part with trimmed sides and back

Sehun often goes for classic hairdos and takes it up a notch by adding his personal touch to them. This hairstyle has a spiky look, giving it a retro feel. Spikes usually did not have a defined parting, but Sehun brought in a side part to modernize the look.

This look works especially well with super short hair or undercuts, as the trimmed sides add a touch of edginess. One will need to first part the hair down the side and apply some hair gel to it. Then brush it all back to create a casual back-comb that is not overly manicured.

To keep the hairstyle from looking too formal, the EXO star left some tufts of hair loose at the front to let them fall over his forehead. This helps break the structure and adds intrigue to the overall look.

