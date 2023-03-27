“That person took y/n way too seriously”: EXO’s Sehun’s fans playfully debunk rumors of the singer’s alleged pregnant girlfriend

On Monday, March 27, an anonymous netizen created a post about EXO’s Sehun online and circulated it amongst various online communities with the title “Sehun’s girlfriend is pregnant before the wedding.”

The netizen alleged that the singer's girlfriend is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and an official announcement will be made once EXO completes its promotional activities.

The alleged news took the internet by storm, and EXO’s Sehun’s fans took to social media to debunk all allegations. Additionally, SM Entertainment and EXO's Sehun categorically denied these rumors through separate statements.

EXO’s Sehun caught up in pre-marital pregnancy rumors with alleged girlfriend

An anonymous netizen shared pictures from EXO's Sehun's non-celebrity girlfriend's KakaoTalk profile. KakaoTalk is a social media service based in South Korea where users can share messages, photos, and videos in Korean.

The pictures and the aforementioned post went viral on various online Korean forums alleging that the Growl singer's girlfriend was pregnant. Another netizen added that they had seen him at an obstetrician-gynecologist clinic (OB-GYN) with his pregnant girlfriend, further stoking the rumors.

The netizen pointed out that the idol was not married and was accompanying his pregnant girlfriend.

One photo showed an animated bear holding its belly with a heart on top. The anonymous poster alleged that EXO’s Sehun’s girlfriend, Yu-ni, recently took her friends to EXO’s concert titled “EXO Planet # 5 Exploration dot”, which was verified by a common friend, who thanked Yu-ni for taking them to EXO’s concert.

Finally, there was a photo of a man with visibly broad shoulders sitting at a distance. His face was covered with pink and blue hearts, and Yu-ni wrote that the man in the picture is “like a gift to me.” The anonymous netizen alleged that the man’s shoulders make it an easy guess for most K-pop fans.

Meanwhile, @Ohsehunbar, one of EXO’s Sehun’s fansites on Twitter, has revealed that the anonymous poster has deleted their post. They are also reaching out to SM Entertainment to protect him from baseless rumors and allegations in the future.

Shortly after the rumors went viral, SM Entertainment swiftly denied the claims stating that the rumors were baseless. Additionally, they stated that they are carefully monitoring the situation and will take legal action against the anonymous poster. The agency said:

“The rumors circulating online about Sehun are false and completely groundless. This is a definite criminal act of distributing malicious false information. Although the posts have been deleted, we are continuously monitoring [to figure out] the original poster as well as those who distribute the rumors. We will be taking strong legal action.”

EXO's Sehun also took to the fan-community platform Dear U Bubble and staunchly denied pre-marital pregnancy news of his alleged girlfriend. EXO's Sehun wrote that he felt "very angry" at the situation and requested that fans need not pay heed to such rumors.

EXO’s Sehun’s fans use memes to deflect the alleged pregnancy news

The anonymous netizen posted several pictures to attest to their claim that EXO’s Sehun is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The singer's fans took to social media to defend him against baseless pregnancy rumors and debunked the news by playfully indulging in memes, funny content, and banter online.

EXO-Ls (the official fandom name) took to social media to instead share their version of “Sehun baby” by posting adorable pictures and videos of the EXO star. Notably, EXO’s Sehun is the group's youngest member and is loved and adored by the older band members.

In other news, EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol, who form the subunit EXO-SC, will be touring Asian cities Singapore and Kuala Lumpur as part of their Back to Back Fancon Tour.

EXO fans can check out the group’s fan cafe, social media sites, or SM Entertainment for Fancon tickets. The Back-to-Back Fancon Tour will take place on May 14, May 17, and May 20.

