EXO’s Baekhyun and Sehun spotted at Jeju Island

On February 4, a K-netizen posted pictures claiming EXO's Baekhyun and Segun were spotted at Jeju Island. They made a lengthy blog post describing their experience of seeing the idols and shared what they were doing.

The information spread as soon as fans went crazy over Baekhyun's public look, albeit not seen in the photos. The idol enlisted in the military on May 5 last year.

K-netizens describes spotting EXO's Baekyun and Sehun at Jeju Island

OP who saw Sehun and Baekhyun at Jeju Island posted these photos!! 🥺 SEHUN AND BAEKHYUN PHOTO UPDATEOP who saw Sehun and Baekhyun at Jeju Island posted these photos!! SEHUN AND BAEKHYUN PHOTO UPDATEOP who saw Sehun and Baekhyun at Jeju Island posted these photos!! ❤️🥺 https://t.co/hFl2aeUZ9H

According to a K-netizen, EXO members Baekhyun and Sehun were at Jeju Island along with three other men. They also cleared out that "people already knew they were in Jeju" and hence, posted their experience.

Blog post of the K-netizen (Image via allkpop)

The netizen stated that the men were seated at a restaurant enjoying a Jeju special black pig barbecue. They added that they stumbled across them while passing by as the idols sat at a window table.

The second time the netizen and her friend drove past the street, the members were leaving the restaurant, as per allkpop's translation.

"I met up with a friend and was passing by the same street in a car a second time, and they had stepped out from the restaurant with their party after they finished eating. There was Baekhyun, Sehun, and three other men. When I saw them through the window earlier, there was only one other man, but I guess the others had left the table for a little bit. "

The K-netizen even described who was who - the man with the white coat was Baekhyun and the one with the brown coat, Sehun.

The last time fans saw Baekhyun was when a public photo of him in a military uniform was released. The military regularly releases photos of newly enlisted men. Baekhyun struck a fun pose in the military photo, assuring fans that he is happy and healthy.

Fans reaction to the blogpost

The blog post garnered a mixed response from fans. While many were glad to get their first glimpse of Baekhyun after almost nine months, others thought the photos encouraged toxic, stalker behavior.

Other netizens commented on the blog post, saying that it looked like the members were dressed in their golf attire. One fan even commented, wondering if they went to Jeju to play golf during the Lunar New Year holidays.

chloe @Imrbaek when baekhyun first enlisted, 640 days seemed seemed terrifying & ginormous. with 365 days left & almost 44% of his service completed, it finally feels doable. we’re almost halfway there & it doesn’t even feel like it, all thanks to baekhyun himself with kyoongtube & twitter. when baekhyun first enlisted, 640 days seemed seemed terrifying & ginormous. with 365 days left & almost 44% of his service completed, it finally feels doable. we’re almost halfway there & it doesn’t even feel like it, all thanks to baekhyun himself with kyoongtube & twitter.

klau 🌝 东 @kokokbop SEHUN AND BAEKHYUN PHOTO UPDATE. THEY WERE SPOTTED IN JEJU ISLAND SEHUN AND BAEKHYUN PHOTO UPDATE. THEY WERE SPOTTED IN JEJU ISLAND 😭💗 https://t.co/g42y5qw0ie

쉰화 ❄️ @xunhuas Sehun and Baekhyun were spotted in Jeju Island today~! Sehun is dressed in the brown jacket while Baekhyun is the one in the white jacket, and these photos were taken just as they walked out of ‘Sukseongdo (숙성도)’, the Korean BBQ restaurant they had dinner at earlier on~ㅠㅠ Sehun and Baekhyun were spotted in Jeju Island today~! Sehun is dressed in the brown jacket while Baekhyun is the one in the white jacket, and these photos were taken just as they walked out of ‘Sukseongdo (숙성도)’, the Korean BBQ restaurant they had dinner at earlier on~ㅠㅠ https://t.co/XsOMn6y3Xe

They ate at a restaurant in Jeju and left their messages, wishing the business to thrive SEHUN AND BAEKHYUN UPDATE!! 🥺They ate at a restaurant in Jeju and left their messages, wishing the business to thrive SEHUN AND BAEKHYUN UPDATE!! 🥺They ate at a restaurant in Jeju and left their messages, wishing the business to thrive 💗 https://t.co/rAnnNzLvo3

“may your business thrive/prosper~ ♡”



(baekhyun’s message always has a heart at the end ㅠㅠ ♡)



instagram.com/p/CZieMJCPDKq/… #BAEKHYUN & Sehun visited a restaurant in Jeju!“may your business thrive/prosper~ ♡”(baekhyun’s message always has a heart at the end ㅠㅠ ♡) #BAEKHYUN & Sehun visited a restaurant in Jeju! “may your business thrive/prosper~ ♡”(baekhyun’s message always has a heart at the end ㅠㅠ ♡)🔗 instagram.com/p/CZieMJCPDKq/… https://t.co/mWp59rS9dv

ㅈㅁ @baeksoloism kfans are saying the shirt baekhyun's wearing under his jacket seems to be a golf attire. they also went out with sehun's golf player friend, so did they play golf together in jeju too? >< he has been playing golf since 2017 I guess? at least, he's been interested since then kfans are saying the shirt baekhyun's wearing under his jacket seems to be a golf attire. they also went out with sehun's golf player friend, so did they play golf together in jeju too? >< he has been playing golf since 2017 I guess? at least, he's been interested since then https://t.co/UwXqLHyzIA

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter gushed over the pictures and expressed how much they missed EXO in general. Baekhyun will be discharged from the military in 2023, while Sehun will have to enlist either this year or next year.

Edited by Srijan Sen