A recent reveal from concert promoters announced that EXO-SC, the group's sub-unit consisting of the members Sehun and Chanyeol, will be rolling out their own first-ever fan-con tour, titled BACK-TO-BACK.
The fan meeting is expected to kickstart in May and while only a few dates have been released so far, fans are hoping there's more to come.
Here are the dates and venues released so far:
May 14, 2023 - Kuala Lumpur
May 17, 2023 - Singapore
May 20, 2023 - Manila
Given that Sehun and Chanyeol have put forth many tracks previously, fans are curious to find out what will make the setlist and are thrilled to watch live performances of the same.
EXO-SC's BACK-TO-BACK fan-con tour announcement: Fans hoping for more venues and dates
Given that fans hadn't expected such exciting news to come forth, the sudden announcement of the same has thrown them into a frenzy. Since the last EXO-SC comeback was years ago, fans have been confused about how they have a tour coming up without scheduling a comeback prior to the same.
Many also expressed that if the sub-unit is going to have their tour, it's best to have them release new music too since fans have been yearning for the same for a while now.
Fans are also hoping for more venues and dates to be added to the fan-con tour. Since it's the first time EXO-SC will be having their own tour, fans think it is only reasonable for them to have more shows to perform at, while also giving more fans their chance to see them live.
Apart from the EXO-SC fan-con tour, fans are also excited about the other group and solo events coming from EXO. It was recently announced that the whole of EXO will be holding a fan meet, EXO-CLOCK, in Seoul sometime during April.
There was also a reveal of a solo tour from Baekhyun in 2023 which he revealed during his special broadcast after his return from military service. Additionally, KAI will be rolling out his third solo album, Rover, on March 13.
With quite a handful of content piling up for EXO-Ls, they couldn't help but rejoice at the same:
Since more schedules that weren't present in SM Entertainment's schedule for their artists are being added, fans are hoping for more content from the group before the other members leave for the military.
The thing that's on top of their wishlist is for EXO to have a group tour that would follow their comeback that's expected to be released mid-April.