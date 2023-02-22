Fans express mixed feelings about SM Entertainment's comeback and concert line-up

SM Entertainment recently released its comeback and concert schedule for its artists for the first half of 2023 with a minimal lineup of events and fans are quite disappointed with the schedule. A few weeks ago, the agency stated that they're hoping to roll out 41 comebacks/albums in 2023, but given the preview they've put forth, the goal seems far-fetched.
Throughout the six months, no more than 13 comebacks are expected to be released and fans are not happy about the repetitive nature of some of the releases. While fans have been yearning for years for comebacks from SM artists like EXO, Red Velvet, TVXQ, etc., fans are upset about SM's lack of equal comeback distribution for all its artists.
Naturally, people took to Twitter to express their feelings. While many were happy about certain news like the debut of a new NCT unit and SHINee ONEW's debut solo album, some found it hard to ignore the fact that some SM artists aren't given enough comebacks to work with.
Fans call out SM Entertainment for its unequal distribution of content to its artists
While fans initially rejoiced at SM Entertainment's announcement of rolling out 41 albums this year, their inability to match this number so far has disappointed them. Since there's a large number of artists housed under SM Entertainment, people hoped that this would be the year when these artists finally get their well-deserved attention and schedule.
However, their preview of concerts and comebacks has poured cold water on fans' expectations. While almost half of the planned comebacks they've scheduled till May have already been rolled out, here's what's coming up:
February 27 - YESUNG: Floral Sense (1st album)
March 6 - ONEW: Circle (1st album)
March 13 - KAI: Rover (3rd mini-album)
March - TAEYEON: 5th mini-album
April - Unit of NCT: 1st mini-album
April - aespa: 1st album
May - SHINee: 8th album
May - NCT solo: 1st mini-album
While fans are excited about many things like ONEW's first album and NCT solo's and aespa's full album, the absence of artists they've been waiting for years to make a comeback along with the continued lack of schedule for their underground K-pop groups has upset them. Since EXO Suho hinted about a group comeback soon, fans expected the same to roll out soon.
While there has been an unofficial announcement that it's to take place in mid-March, the absence of EXO on the list has confused fans. Additionally, fans have been insisting on a full-length Red Velvet comeback and an album from TVXQ whose last album was in 2018. With a huge crowd of artists housed under them, SM Entertainment rolling with the same groups and showcasing improper management of schedules has frustrated fans worldwide.
Fans haven't been happy with the concert lineup either since the same artists with comebacks in the first half of 2023 are scheduled for concerts too, except for a few additions like BoA, TVXQ, NCT Dream, etc. As complaints against SM Entertainment's poor management of its artists continued to resurface, fans grew concerned about the state of their idols.
Additionally, with the ongoing scandals and chaos between SM Entertainment and HYBE Labels, fans are all the more worried about what is to become of their idols and their recognition, schedules, and comebacks, and how they'll shift after the issues settle down.