Fans express mixed feelings about SM Entertainment's comeback and concert line-up

SM Entertainment recently released its comeback and concert schedule for its artists for the first half of 2023 with a minimal lineup of events and fans are quite disappointed with the schedule. A few weeks ago, the agency stated that they're hoping to roll out 41 comebacks/albums in 2023, but given the preview they've put forth, the goal seems far-fetched.

Throughout the six months, no more than 13 comebacks are expected to be released and fans are not happy about the repetitive nature of some of the releases. While fans have been yearning for years for comebacks from SM artists like EXO, Red Velvet, TVXQ, etc., fans are upset about SM's lack of equal comeback distribution for all its artists.

Naturally, people took to Twitter to express their feelings. While many were happy about certain news like the debut of a new NCT unit and SHINee ONEW's debut solo album, some found it hard to ignore the fact that some SM artists aren't given enough comebacks to work with.

Fans call out SM Entertainment for its unequal distribution of content to its artists

While fans initially rejoiced at SM Entertainment's announcement of rolling out 41 albums this year, their inability to match this number so far has disappointed them. Since there's a large number of artists housed under SM Entertainment, people hoped that this would be the year when these artists finally get their well-deserved attention and schedule.

❀ 🅕 ❀ @522_silver i'm always gonna be on exo's side. lsm and sm ent have fcked up exo's growth in the past and we have to be in this together for the next comeback to show that whatever company exo is in, they will always have our support backed up with sales. bottom line numbers matters. i'm always gonna be on exo's side. lsm and sm ent have fcked up exo's growth in the past and we have to be in this together for the next comeback to show that whatever company exo is in, they will always have our support backed up with sales. bottom line numbers matters.

@JIU • R𝓞VER @EX0POP this about SM releases comeback plans but everyone is asking for EXO COMEBACK this about SM releases comeback plans but everyone is asking for EXO COMEBACK 😭 https://t.co/4ofJsQO6hO

ଘ(੭ƠㅍƠ ੭) ✧ 항찬편 ♡ KJI3 ꩜ @leaderloey ‍ anyways, I agree with this. SM is already bad at managing comebacks because they have 1716272626 active artists under them and they have bad planning skills (not to mention the bad promos). Imagine planning for hybe artists + sm artists comeback together anyways, I agree with this. SM is already bad at managing comebacks because they have 1716272626 active artists under them and they have bad planning skills (not to mention the bad promos). Imagine planning for hybe artists + sm artists comeback together 😵‍💫 https://t.co/58t2VQ23oV

tina.nana 💗 markeu 🥹 @j_nanamark2899 Man whatever it is I hope all the artists under SM currently will go on as usual and nothing will change much. I hope that groups like SNSD still can make a comeback when they want to. I hope SM groups song colours will stay like SM. There’s nothing much we can do as a fan. Man whatever it is I hope all the artists under SM currently will go on as usual and nothing will change much. I hope that groups like SNSD still can make a comeback when they want to. I hope SM groups song colours will stay like SM. There’s nothing much we can do as a fan.

However, their preview of concerts and comebacks has poured cold water on fans' expectations. While almost half of the planned comebacks they've scheduled till May have already been rolled out, here's what's coming up:

February 27 - YESUNG: Floral Sense (1st album)

March 6 - ONEW: Circle (1st album)

March 13 - KAI: Rover (3rd mini-album)

March - TAEYEON: 5th mini-album

April - Unit of NCT: 1st mini-album

April - aespa: 1st album

May - SHINee: 8th album

May - NCT solo: 1st mini-album

While fans are excited about many things like ONEW's first album and NCT solo's and aespa's full album, the absence of artists they've been waiting for years to make a comeback along with the continued lack of schedule for their underground K-pop groups has upset them. Since EXO Suho hinted about a group comeback soon, fans expected the same to roll out soon.

While there has been an unofficial announcement that it's to take place in mid-March, the absence of EXO on the list has confused fans. Additionally, fans have been insisting on a full-length Red Velvet comeback and an album from TVXQ whose last album was in 2018. With a huge crowd of artists housed under them, SM Entertainment rolling with the same groups and showcasing improper management of schedules has frustrated fans worldwide.

kou @gang_ku7 keke⁷ 🪞 @stallseok so the biggest issue is if hybe succeeds with what he is describing as “hostile takeover” sm artist will be put in the back burner bc there’s only limited amount of how many times artist can release in the same company. so the biggest issue is if hybe succeeds with what he is describing as “hostile takeover” sm artist will be put in the back burner bc there’s only limited amount of how many times artist can release in the same company. https://t.co/uzGOnP6qj6 fair enough but what about now? only sm artists having regular comebacks are nct? u can say whatever u want on hybe one thing they don’t do is put their artists in the basement twitter.com/stallseok/stat… fair enough but what about now? only sm artists having regular comebacks are nct? u can say whatever u want on hybe one thing they don’t do is put their artists in the basement twitter.com/stallseok/stat…

aiiish @yestoddayy @rinaexos I would prefer each nct unit to comeback 1 time a year, but with good promotions, with the b sides promoting, with high quality mvs, but no, we have shitty mvs and overworked members and no promos, sm don’t respect their idols @rinaexos I would prefer each nct unit to comeback 1 time a year, but with good promotions, with the b sides promoting, with high quality mvs, but no, we have shitty mvs and overworked members and no promos, sm don’t respect their idols

j ✦ @bylroos whats the longest any active sm group has gone between kr comebacks. is it tvxq with nearly 5 years now. i think it might be tvxq, who have not come back since 2018, five years ago this year now. that’s a quarter of their entire existence btw. 5/20. 1/4th. whats the longest any active sm group has gone between kr comebacks. is it tvxq with nearly 5 years now. i think it might be tvxq, who have not come back since 2018, five years ago this year now. that’s a quarter of their entire existence btw. 5/20. 1/4th.

⭐ @yericorazon Can't believe that Wendy debut solo almost two years ago and not a single comeback. Being a reveluv is so hard... we have two comebacks last year and sm stans acting like rv is the favorite child. I will laugh a little Can't believe that Wendy debut solo almost two years ago and not a single comeback. Being a reveluv is so hard... we have two comebacks last year and sm stans acting like rv is the favorite child. I will laugh a little 😴

Fans haven't been happy with the concert lineup either since the same artists with comebacks in the first half of 2023 are scheduled for concerts too, except for a few additions like BoA, TVXQ, NCT Dream, etc. As complaints against SM Entertainment's poor management of its artists continued to resurface, fans grew concerned about the state of their idols.

Additionally, with the ongoing scandals and chaos between SM Entertainment and HYBE Labels, fans are all the more worried about what is to become of their idols and their recognition, schedules, and comebacks, and how they'll shift after the issues settle down.

