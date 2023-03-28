"A woman who has been pretending to be my girlfriend": EXO’s Sehun issues response over pregnancy rumors

Just one day after news circulated that EXO's Sehun's girlfriend was allegedly pregnant with their first baby, a netizen claimed to have seen the couple at an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) clinic.

On March 28, 2023, the netizen claimed that they saw an unmarried idol and his girlfriend at the clinic, implying that the "unmarried male idol" was EXO's Sehun.

However, SM Entertainment and EXO's Sehun denied the rumors in two separate statements. On Tuesday morning, the EXO singer also took to his Instagram to issue another statement about the premarital pregnancy rumors. He clarified that there is a woman who is pretending to be his girlfriend and often uploads posts insinuating a relationship that doesn't exist.

EXO's Sehun said that while he let it slide previously, this time he felt the need to clarify the matter with EXO-Ls that the "man" in the pictures and posts isn't him. He also said:

“For a couple of days, there have been ridiculous rumors circling the internet, and I felt that I would need to respond legally to correct them. As my fans will know, ever since a couple of years ago, there has been a woman who has been pretending to be my girlfriend."

He added that the woman uploads pictures and posts to her social media accounts to make it seem like the two are dating. Sehun noted that he knew this because people told him about her and what she does. However, since she isn't someone he knows he has been letting it slide, which is why he said that the "situation has come to this."

The singer noted that none of the pictures circulating on the internet are him and he is absolutely sure of that.

EXO’s Sehun’s fans react to his new Instagram clarification and urge SM Entertainment to take action

Shortly after Sehun posted a second clarification regarding his alleged girlfriend’s premarital pregnancy rumors, fans took to social media to react to it.

Urging SM Entertainment not to let the matter slide this time, EXO-Ls asked the company to take strict legal action against the woman and unnamed netizen. They said that those people are trying to malign the Growl singer’s reputation.

The idol’s response comes a day after he uploaded a short but angry message on the fan-community platform, Dear U Bubble, debunking the pregnancy rumors. He shared that he felt “really angry” at the situation.

“I’m really angry at how this situation was created when I was staying still but I wanted to tell you guys to not have even just a misunderstanding."

Additionally, SM Entertainment swiftly denied the pregnancy rumors in a brief statement. They revealed that they are closely monitoring the situation and will take legal action against the unnamed netizens who made the anonymous posts.

Their statement said that the rumors circulating about Sehun are groundless and false, and even called it a criminal act of "distributing malicious false information." It continued to say that though the pictures have been taken down, they are working to figure out who the original poster and the people spreading the rumors are. SM Entertainment also threatened to take "strong legal action" against the people.

There is no further update on this matter from SM Entertainment’s side and EXO’s Sehun’s fans are continuously writing to the agency to take stringent legal action.

On March 27, 2023, a now-deleted post by an anonymous netizen went viral on social media. The post claimed that Sehun’s non-celebrity girlfriend is pregnant with the couple’s first child. The netizen also claimed that SM Entertainment will make an official announcement once the band completes its promotional activities.

The posts were accompanied by intimate and personal pictures, indicating that the alleged couple was excited to welcome their first baby together. Stoking the rumors further, another netizen claimed that they had seen an unmarried male idol at an OB-GYN clinic with his pregnant girlfriend. They implied that it was the Tempo singer.

Following SM Entertainment’s statement and Sehun's personal clarification, the posts were deleted by the anonymous poster, leaving no traces on the internet. However, SM Entertainment confirmed that they will be pursuing the matter and will take legal action once they collect all the shreds of evidence and data.

In other news, Sehun and Chanyeol, who form the subunit EXO-SC, will be touring Asian cities Singapore and Kuala Lumpur as part of their Back to Back Fancon Tour. The dates for the tour are May 14, 17, and 20, 2023, and more details are awaited.

